Reproductive Rights
A Big Win for Women’s Health
If history is any guide, Monday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down two Texas abortion restrictions won’t stop those committed to outlawing abortion. more
Jun 28, 2016 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments
Where Are the Republicans on Abortion?
So if abortion were total outlawed as some Republican presidential candidates want—with no exceptions for victims of rape, including incest, and the life of the woman—how would that play out? more
Apr 5, 2016 3:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 10 Comments
Where Babies Come From
Right-wing conservatives may have made a mistake by fighting so hard to keep sex education out of our schools for so many years. more
Jun 18, 2013 11:03 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Yes, Virginia, There Is Comprehensive Sex Ed in Missouri
Last Friday, four members of the Ladydrawers, a collective that creates comics about race, class, gender and sexuality, embarked on a road trip to Saint Louis. Their goal: to deliver a copy of the latest edition of the fundamental women's ... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Will Catholic Bishops and Religious Right Save Obama?
What is most striking about the showdown over contraceptive freedom is not the political victory... more
Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
Food For Thought
Farmers markets are in full swing, the Eat Local challenge is approaching, and the big push to get healthy food into school lunch programs is growing momentum. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the many opportunities to learn more about.. more
Aug 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
South Side Incumbent Gets a Challenge
Mark Honadel became the firstRepublican representative of the 21st Assembly District in
Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Think You Know John McCain?
Roe v. Wade
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features