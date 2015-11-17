Republican Debate
The Duck Dynasty Debates
Both the Republican presidential debates and “Duck Dynasty” owe much of their popularity to primitive, backwoods attitudes about race, mixed with some extreme religious fundamentalism. more
Nov 17, 2015 9:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
What the GOP Candidates Got Wrong About the Minimum Wage
Well that started off with a bang. As protesters gathered indowntown Milwaukee to protest the GOP’s harmful agenda on wages, immigrationand civil rights, the Republican candidates on stage for the presidentialdebate showed no regard for their c.. more
Nov 11, 2015 3:37 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 17 Comments
