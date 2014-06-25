Republican Governors Association
Scott Walker’s Right-Wing Network Exposed
Republican Gov. Scott Walker may be arguing that the John Doe investigation into alleged illegal campaign coordination in 2011 and 2012 is dead as a doornail, but the 266 pages of unsealed more
Jun 25, 2014 1:28 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 4 Comments
Democratic Candidate for Governor Mary Burke Makes Her Case
With a little more than six months left in the race for Wisconsin governor, Democratic candidate Mary Burke has been crisscrossing the state to introduce herself and her plan to turn around more
Apr 30, 2014 1:10 AM Louis Fortis News Features
John Doe Probe Has 29 Conservative Groups In Its Sights
Nov 18, 2013 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The New John Doe Investigation
Very little is known about the new John Doe investigation that has emerged from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office and is being conducted by special prosecutor Francis Schmitz, a more
Nov 6, 2013 2:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Why I Believe Wisconsin Reporter’s John Doe 2 Reporting
Nov 1, 2013 7:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Scott Walker’s Luxe Life on the Road
Wisconsinites havegotten precious little information about the travels of Gov. Scott Walker. Weknow from second-hand sources that he’s constantly crisscrossing the country ashe sets up a run for president in 2016 (and, oh yeah, get re-elected g.. more
Jul 25, 2013 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Change? Learn? Compromise? Grow? Not These Republicans
Hearing so much chatter about "change" in the Republican Party, the innocent voter might believe that the Republicans had learned important lessons from their stinging electoral defeat. On closer examination more
Nov 25, 2012 5:15 PM Joe Conason News Features
My Bloody Valentine's Dance Party (2/13)
Nothing planned for Valentine's Day yet? Come out to the My Bloody Valentine's Dance Party at Art Bar (722 E. Burleigh St) on Saturday, February 13 at 9pm. The Shepherd Express Street Team will be there to enter you in to win an overnight S... more
Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Almost, Maine
Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actress Laura Gordon is best known for her onstage roles, but she’s directed shows for the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks and directs the Rep’s new production of John Cariani’s more
Jan 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s City Hall
He displays the landmark from many perspectives,as a towering facet of the downtown skyli The Milwaukee City Hall: AnAmerican Architectural Masterpiece of the German Renaissance S ,Books more
Jan 7, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 1 Comments