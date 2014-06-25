Republican Governors Association

RSS

Republican Gov. Scott Walker may be arguing that the John Doe investigation into alleged illegal campaign coordination in 2011 and 2012 is dead as a doornail, but the 266 pages of unsealed more

Jun 25, 2014 1:28 AM Expresso 4 Comments

With a little more than six months left in the race for Wisconsin governor, Democratic candidate Mary Burke has been crisscrossing the state to introduce herself and her plan to turn around more

Apr 30, 2014 1:10 AM News Features

Nov 18, 2013 3:27 PM Daily Dose

Very little is known about the new John Doe investigation that has emerged from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office and is being conducted by special prosecutor Francis Schmitz, a more

Nov 6, 2013 2:00 AM News Features

Nov 1, 2013 7:35 PM Daily Dose

Wisconsinites havegotten precious little information about the travels of Gov. Scott Walker. Weknow from second-hand sources that he’s constantly crisscrossing the country ashe sets up a run for president in 2016 (and, oh yeah, get re-elected g.. more

Jul 25, 2013 4:18 PM Expresso

Hearing so much chatter about "change" in the Republican Party, the innocent voter might believe that the Republicans had learned important lessons from their stinging electoral defeat. On closer examination more

Nov 25, 2012 5:15 PM News Features

Nothing planned for Valentine's Day yet? Come out to the My Bloody Valentine's Dance Party at Art Bar (722 E. Burleigh St) on Saturday, February 13 at 9pm. The Shepherd Express Street Team will be there to enter you in to win an overnight S... more

Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Promotions

Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actress Laura Gordon is best known for her onstage roles, but she’s directed shows for the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks and directs the Rep’s new production of John Cariani’s more

Jan 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

He displays the landmark from many perspectives,as a towering facet of the downtown skyli The Milwaukee City Hall: AnAmerican Architectural Masterpiece of the German Renaissance S ,Books more

Jan 7, 2010 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

