republican party

SupremeCourtBrittanyHogan.jpg

Photo credit: Brittany Hogan

The Supreme Court is about to hear a case that has the potential to become a landmark voting rights case for the nation. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:02 AM Taking Liberties

hurricanirmaphotobydanchapmanjpg.jpg.jpe

We all need to stop thinking about each other in negative, simple-minded stereotypes. The flooding and damage caused by the recent hurricanes have brought Americans of different backgrounds together in the common cause of helping our fellow... more

Sep 19, 2017 4:17 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

trump.jpg.jpe

When you’re a Republican senator voting against flood assistance for millions of Americans adversely affected by catastrophic hurricanes, you have to be awfully glib to fabricate a plausible excuse, and when you’re the president intentional... more

Sep 12, 2017 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

clarkebygageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s career was based on stirring up outrageous ideas on right-wing talk radio. Here’s hoping this is the last column anyone ever writes about him inflicting damage on the lives of others. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:49 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

trumptweetmitch.jpg.jpe

President Donald Trump is undermining his own agenda by attacking GOP leaders and through his utter ignorance of the political process. more

Aug 29, 2017 4:03 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

hateelvertbarnes.jpg.jpe

Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more

Aug 22, 2017 4:32 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

ronjohnsonbygageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Sen. Ron Johnson opposes the Republican health care reform plan out of purely personal animosity to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and an attitude of cruelty toward the poorest members of the American public. more

Jul 25, 2017 4:13 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

scottwalkergageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Republican-led experiments in Kansas, Illinois and here in Wisconsin have shown that massive, irresponsible tax cuts primarily benefitting the wealthy are politically popular—right up to the point where government can no longer deliver basi... more

Jul 18, 2017 3:10 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

walkertrump.jpg.jpe

With his new national budget proposal, President Donald Trump shows that he is falling into the Scott Walker trap, and his desperate, low-income, small-town, white supporters are once again going to suffer the consequences. more

Mar 21, 2017 1:20 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

130517_paul_ryan_ap_605.jpg.jpe

House Speaker Paul Ryan is probably just beginning his humiliating political reinvention of himself in Donald Trump’s image. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:03 PM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

donaldtrumppres.jpg.jpe

Since the election, I have received more than 60 phone calls and a few hundred emails from wonderful and patriotic individuals who are simply devastated by the election of Donald Trump. Many of these people who contacted me wanted the Sheph... more

Nov 15, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 15 Comments

issue_scottwalker_wedc.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans were determined to do something to put a stop to this wildly out-of-control voting by Democrats. more

Nov 8, 2016 4:08 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

jamescomey.jpg.jpe

FBI Director James Comey’s irresponsible public announcement about new emails relating to Hillary Clinton is the classic definition of a political dirty trick. more

Nov 1, 2016 4:39 PM Taking Liberties 24 Comments

solen.jpg.jpe

This year, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s re-election bid is a bit more complicated as he faces challenges from his fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, including his Democratic rival on the Nov. 8 ballot, Iraq war vet Ryan Solen. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:18 PM News Features 4 Comments

takinglibertiestrumpgageskidmoreflickrcc.jpg.jpe

Republicans hoped to keep pretending Donald Trump wasn’t a sleazy, upper-class lowlife long enough to make it through the election. more

Oct 11, 2016 4:34 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

warren2_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren blastedRepublican presidential candidate Donald Trump as a “selfish little sleazeball”in a get-out-the-early-vote rally for DemocraticSenate candidate Russ Feingold. That’s not all: Trump’s “a small, ins.. more

Oct 7, 2016 9:48 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

schimel_1.jpg.jpe

No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more

Aug 23, 2016 1:59 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

wisconsin+supreme+court+election.jpg.jpe

Just as a clear legal pattern emerged nationally eliminating dishonest Republican tactics of voter suppression, three Republican-appointed judges on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago abruptly reminded us every American’s right to ... more

Aug 16, 2016 2:40 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

120718_paul_ryan_westcott.jpg.jpe

It’s become clear that Donald Trump is not just a horrible candidate, but a horrible person too, and would be a horrible president. It’s also clear that Paul Ryan knows this. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:15 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

takinglibertiestrumpgageskidmoreflickrcc.jpg.jpe

No surprise that Donald Trump’s reaction to the Orlando shooting managed to combine three of his favorite topics—hatred of immigrants, hatred of Muslims and love of himself. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:39 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

