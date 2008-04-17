RSS
Republicans Voting As Democrats
Q&A With Director Aaron Kopec
After months of staging other people's work, Alchemist Theatre co-founder Aaron Kopec presents a work of his own written and performed with Kirk Thomsen. It's a short drama called 31 about an investigationinto the crimes of a serial murderer. .. more
Apr 17, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Cancerous Mischief Vote
Yesterday, Wisconsin went to the polls to decide who would represent their Party in Novemb It All Started ,Letters more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Frank Caliendo
Although the sheer number of celebrity impersonations in Frank Caliendo’s arsenal is New York Times ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!