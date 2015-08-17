Resident Evil
PressureCast Ninety-One: Walking Simulators
Walking Simulators, the Resident Evil 2 Remake, and YouTube Streaming Comes to the PlayStation 4!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 95.. more
Aug 17, 2015 1:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Episode One
Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Episode One is the 22nd entry into the Resident Evil franchise, the sequel to the Revelations side story and the first of four episodes. Confused? If so, just know that Episode One is a fantastic start to the Revelatio.. more
Mar 3, 2015 4:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Discover ‘The Best American Noir of the Century’
Noir. The word has at least two meanings—the first is blackness, darkness and mystery; the other defines a genre of fiction in which hard-boiled detectives and cops mop up crime or commit them, and the common theme is death of the cop or th... more
Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Books
Bay View Welcomes Hue Restaurant & Lounge
Hue served as the capital of Vietnam from 1802 to 1945, and later saw fierce fighting during the Vietnam War. Today, however, this beautiful city owns a reputation for serving some of the nation’s best food. Hue (pronounced Hway) is also th... more
Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 6 Comments