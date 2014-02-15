The Residents
Love And Cthulhu With The Quasi Mondo
Early 20th century horror/science fiction author H.P. Lovecraft serves as inspiration for The Quasi Mondo's latest theatrical program as it presents Love & Cthulhu through the end of the month. The program is an episodic series of dance pieces, p.. more
Feb 15, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Producer Strehlow Fuses Hip-Hop and EDM on "Nesha"
Lately I’ve been a little obsessed with Trap-A-Holics’ Certified Trap mixes. If you’ve never heard them before, they’re gleefully ridiculous, featuring dubstep makeovers of recent trap-rap tracks. Basically, DJs take some of the loudest, least sub.. more
Jan 9, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Ke$ha w/ Mike Posner @ Eagles Ballroom
Pop music is such a competitive field that in order to separate from the rest of the pack an artist needs a good gimmick. Lady Gaga sufficiently plays the role of drag-queen provocateur; Katy Perry,Concert Reviews more
Aug 22, 2013 10:45 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Forty Years of Not Knowing Who The Residents Are
If the eyes are the windows to the soul, The Residents in their most famous visual incarnation provided some of the strangest, most soulful music of the last half-century. The band’s striking visual presence—that of nameless more
Feb 13, 2013 2:35 PM Jamie Lee Rake Music Feature
Just Announced: The Residents, Frightened Rabbit, Railroad Earth and More
As the 2012 concert year slows to a chilly, Christmas-y halt, the Pabst Theater Foundation has turned its sites toward 2013, announcing a number of shows at its venues this morning, including:* Pensive indie-rockers Frightened Rabbit, which will.. more
Dec 10, 2012 4:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Pleasure of Being Robbed
We meet Eleonore in The Pleasure of Being Robbed as she greets a total stranger on the street as if she’s a long-lost friend, all the while relieving her of her purse. An incorrigible thief for reasons never explained, Eleonore (Eleonore Hendric.. more
Mar 19, 2010 1:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Residents @ Turner Hall
You’ve got to admire the aura The Residents have created for themselves. Through tight-lipped secrecy and obfuscating layers of mythology and more
Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Residents
Forty years is a mighty long time to hold a secret, but the seminal experimental art-rock band The Residents has succeeded in keeping their identities unknown for that remarkable stretch. So little is known about this performance collective more
Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Testing Next Year’s Lies Today
For a preview of coming attractions, simply turn onthe FOX News Channel or any right-wing %uFFFD 2009Creators.com. ,News Features more
Nov 17, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
The Residents
Although the wacky, anonymous, eyeball-mask-wearing members of The Residents make a point The Bunny Boy ,CD Reviews more
Jan 5, 2009 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews