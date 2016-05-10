Restaurants
Party at the Five O'Clock Steakhouse
On May 9, the Five O'Clock Steakhouse (2416 W. State St.) celebrated its 70th anniversary as a supper club with a reception for local celebrities and longtime patrons. A perennial winner in the Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee contest, the Five .. more
May 10, 2016
The Latest Restaurant News, Including Lots of Asian Spots
Asian restaurants seem to be de rigueur around Milwaukeelately, with two new Thai spots, a Japanese hibachi restaurant and a modernAsian-American collaboration in the works. A couple new bar openings and are-opening of a German classic round ou.. more
Apr 21, 2016
The Halal Guys Sign Franchisee For Wisconsin
The Halal Guys, the first mainstream American Halal foodrestaurant chain, has announced the signing of a new franchise deal forterritories including Milwaukee and Madison.The new franchisee, Dustin LeFebvre, worked with Fransmart (Halal.. more
Mar 10, 2016
6 New Milwaukee Restaurants To Be Open for Spring
Photo by Seclusive Nature, Flickr CCWith Spring weather on its way soon, it's time to get out ofthe house and try some new restaurants. Here is the latest news and openingsaround Milwaukee.Urban Beets Cafe& Juicery has opened at 1401 N. MLK D.. more
Mar 4, 2016
Saz’s Celebrates 40 Years in Milwaukee with Specials and Live Music
Known for stellar barbecue, festival-famous summertimestaples, community contributions and a quintessential Milwaukee presence, Saz’sHospitality Group celebrates 40 years at its flagship Saz’s State House withfood and drink specials and .. more
Feb 26, 2016
More New MKE Bars & Restaurants on the Way: The Latest Dining and Bar News
Photo Courtesy Alobos Life, Flickr CCEven with the holidays thrown in there, it's been a busycouple months since my last restaurant and bar news update. Apparently,holidays and cold weather don't keep MKE business owners down. H.. more
Jan 15, 2016
Drink Wisconsinbly to Take Over Former Blue Jacket Space
Photo Courtesy Lynn Friedman, Flickr CCThe owners of a brand specializing in shirts highlightingWisconsin’s drinking culture plan to open a bar in Walker’s Point.Drink Wisconsinbly’s bar and restaurant will keep thenamesake o.. more
Jan 5, 2016
The Latest MKE Restaurant Openings
It's only been about six weeks since the last dining newsblog, but there's already been a slew of openings or announcements since there.Here's the latest news in the MKE dining scene.Point Burger Barhas opened on 107th and Good Hope Rd in the.. more
Nov 19, 2015
Fall Restaurant Openings Galore
Here's the latest scoop on new restaurant and bar openings,and those still in the works. Got info on an opening you'd like to seeincluded? Contact me on Twitter at @brewcitybooze. ElComedor has opened at 11th and National. Owner Natalio Pe.. more
Oct 2, 2015
Bar Spotlight: O'Lydia's
There's a ton to love about O'Lydia'son 1st and Florida. The prices are reasonable, there's lots of foodand drink specials, they shuttle people everywhere, and they have somedelicious eats. It's a no-nonsense kind of bar that attracts people of.. more
Aug 28, 2015
Bar Spotlight: Goodkind
I was fortunate enough to (finally!) get to more
Jul 31, 2015
Van Buren’s Whiskey Bar and Grill
Van Buren'sWhiskey Bar and Grill on Van Buren just south of Brady will hold its grandopening March 27. The space, formerly home to Libby's Lounge, has beenremodeled by owner Fancisco Sandino and his son Sergio. It features largewindows, a rebu.. more
Mar 27, 2015
Restaurants Open on New Years
Looking to hit the town on New Years? Then check out the Shepherd ’s guide to restaurants open for business.Restaurants Holiday GuideRSVP is required for most; contactestablishment for specific hours.Key:CE: Open Christmas EveCD: Open Christmas D.. more
Dec 22, 2014
The Brown Bottle is Back
The Brown Bottle restaurant, reopening Nov. 17, has a long history, and theoperators of Schlitz Park plan on honoring that longevity as best they can.During renovations, keeping the historical feel of the space was of utmostimportance, and the .. more
Nov 12, 2014
Art While You Eat
When you think of displays of art, you might conjure up visions of chic Downtown galleries where paintings can sell for up to $10,000. However, that's not the only place you can find art on display in Milwaukee. There are several restaur... more
Jul 2, 2012
2nd Annual Old School Halloween House Party
Star Bar's 2nd annual old school Halloween House Party & Goose's Birthday Blowout! No cover charge. Half barrels and WOP, girls drink free and guys pay $10 for a bottomless cup. Over $1,000 in cash and prizes for Best Costume! Music provide... more
Oct 30, 2010
Call Me Lightning
Based on the wild art-punk of Call Me Lightning’s earliest releases, nobody could have predicted the mighty rock band the group would evolve into. The power-trio’s new album, When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free, is their best yet, a fierce... more
Oct 20, 2010
Tess
The almighty Wisconsin fish fry—traditionally comprised of battered fish, french fries or potato pancakes, coleslaw, a slice of rye bread, a side of tartar sauce and one or two slices of lemon—is a source of civic pride here in Milwaukee, a... more
Oct 20, 2010
My Name is Asher Lev
Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer more
Oct 17, 2010
Bad Religion’s Greg Graffin Talks Evolutionary Science
Greg Graffin is an accomplished academic, having earned a Ph.D. from Cornell University and a highly respected position as lecturer in evolutionary science at UCLA. Students of rock music, however, know this man not as an evolutionist, but ... more
Oct 6, 2010