5oclocksteakhouse5.jpg.jpe

On May 9, the Five O'Clock Steakhouse (2416 W. State St.) celebrated its 70th anniversary as a supper club with a reception for local celebrities and longtime patrons. A perennial winner in the Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee contest, the Five .. more

May 10, 2016 4:16 PM Around MKE

appethai.jpg.jpe

AppeThai, FB

Asian restaurants seem to be de rigueur around Milwaukeelately, with two new Thai spots, a Japanese hibachi restaurant and a modernAsian-American collaboration in the works. A couple new bar openings and are-opening of a German classic round ou.. more

Apr 21, 2016 7:14 PM Brew City Booze 2 Comments

halal-guys-620x300.jpg.jpe

The Halal Guys, the first mainstream American Halal foodrestaurant chain, has announced the signing of a new franchise deal forterritories including Milwaukee and Madison.The new franchisee, Dustin LeFebvre, worked with Fransmart (Halal.. more

Mar 10, 2016 5:15 PM Around MKE

fuel.jpg.jpe

Photo by Seclusive Nature, Flickr CCWith Spring weather on its way soon, it's time to get out ofthe house and try some new restaurants. Here is the latest news and openingsaround Milwaukee.Urban Beets Cafe& Juicery has opened at 1401 N. MLK D.. more

Mar 4, 2016 5:37 PM Brew City Booze

sazs.jpg.jpe

Known for stellar barbecue, festival-famous summertimestaples, community contributions and a quintessential Milwaukee presence, Saz’sHospitality Group celebrates 40 years at its flagship Saz’s State House withfood and drink specials and .. more

Feb 26, 2016 8:42 PM Around MKE

ceviche.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Alobos Life, Flickr CCEven with the holidays thrown in there, it's been a busycouple months since my last restaurant and bar news update. Apparently,holidays and cold weather don't keep MKE business owners down. H.. more

Jan 15, 2016 5:57 PM Brew City Booze

drink_wisconsinbly.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Lynn Friedman, Flickr CCThe owners of a brand specializing in shirts highlightingWisconsin’s drinking culture plan to open a bar in Walker’s Point.Drink Wisconsinbly’s bar and restaurant will keep thenamesake o.. more

Jan 5, 2016 5:54 PM Around MKE

iriezulu.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Irie Zulu

It's only been about six weeks since the last dining newsblog, but there's already been a slew of openings or announcements since there.Here's the latest news in the MKE dining scene.Point Burger Barhas opened on 107th and Good Hope Rd in the.. more

Nov 19, 2015 9:49 PM Brew City Booze

cheesesteaks_foodiebuddha.jpg.jpe

Foodie Buddha, Flickr CC

Here's the latest scoop on new restaurant and bar openings,and those still in the works. Got info on an opening you'd like to seeincluded? Contact me on Twitter at @brewcitybooze.  ElComedor has opened at 11th and National. Owner Natalio Pe.. more

Oct 2, 2015 3:32 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

olydias_calliereedflickrcc.jpg.jpe

Callie Reed FlickrCC

There's a ton to love about O'Lydia'son 1st and Florida. The prices are reasonable, there's lots of foodand drink specials, they shuttle people everywhere, and they have somedelicious eats. It's a no-nonsense kind of bar that attracts people of.. more

Aug 28, 2015 2:22 PM Brew City Booze

goodkind.jpg.jpe

Lacey Muszynski

I was fortunate enough to (finally!) get to more

Jul 31, 2015 3:10 PM Brew City Booze

thinkstockphotos-466936241.jpg.jpe

Van Buren'sWhiskey Bar and Grill on Van Buren just south of Brady will hold its grandopening March 27. The space, formerly home to Libby's Lounge, has beenremodeled by owner Fancisco Sandino and his son Sergio. It features largewindows, a rebu.. more

Mar 27, 2015 5:05 PM Around MKE

aroundmke_restaurants.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Looking to hit the town on New Years? Then check out the Shepherd ’s guide to restaurants open for business.Restaurants Holiday GuideRSVP is required for most; contactestablishment for specific hours.Key:CE: Open Christmas EveCD: Open Christmas D.. more

Dec 22, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

schlitz3.jpg.jpe

The Brown Bottle restaurant, reopening Nov. 17, has a long history, and theoperators of Schlitz Park plan on honoring that longevity as best they can.During renovations, keeping the historical feel of the space was of utmostimportance, and the .. more

Nov 12, 2014 5:06 PM Around MKE

When you think of displays of art, you might conjure up visions of chic Downtown galleries where paintings can sell for up to $10,000. However, that's not the only place you can find art on display in Milwaukee. There are several restaur... more

Jul 2, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Star Bar's 2nd annual old school Halloween House Party & Goose's Birthday Blowout! No cover charge. Half barrels and WOP, girls drink free and guys pay $10 for a bottomless cup. Over $1,000 in cash and prizes for Best Costume! Music provide... more

Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Based on the wild art-punk of Call Me Lightning’s earliest releases, nobody could have predicted the mighty rock band the group would evolve into. The power-trio’s new album, When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free, is their best yet, a fierce... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

The almighty Wisconsin fish fry—traditionally comprised of battered fish, french fries or potato pancakes, coleslaw, a slice of rye bread, a side of tartar sauce and one or two slices of lemon—is a source of civic pride here in Milwaukee, a... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

blogimage12538.jpe

Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer more

Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12413.jpe

Greg Graffin is an accomplished academic, having earned a Ph.D. from Cornell University and a highly respected position as lecturer in evolutionary science at UCLA. Students of rock music, however, know this man not as an evolutionist, but ... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Books

