Restrepo
A Cinematic Study in Modern Anxiety at the Milwaukee Art Museum
“HauntedScreens: German Cinema of the 1920s” is a media-hopping study in modern anxietyand the visual methods for capturing and conveying it. The artistic movement German Expressionism was a reflection of the prevailingmood in Weimar Ge.. more
Oct 24, 2016 3:35 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 21
Sebastian Junger’s Restrepo was the signal documentary of America’s intervention in Afghanistan. With Korengal, the director revisits that same remote outpost, focusing this time on the recollections of soldiers who served there. The starkl... more
Oct 21, 2014 10:34 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Dropping its hero, big green ogre Shrek, into an alternate universe, this fourth chapter of the popular DreamWork's franchise is able to reconsider the fates and fortunes of its primary characters. Shrek's (Michael Myers) birthday, celebrat... more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies