A Day in History
One of many wrong things claimed before this year’s election was that there was no way 2012 could be as historic as President Barack Obama’s 2008 election as America’s first African-American president. more
Nov 12, 2012 4:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
When Obama Won, So Did America's Future
What Barack Obama tried to tell America in the hour of his remarkable victory is that the nation's future won on Election Day. Seeking to inspire and to heal, the re-elected president offered an open hand to partisan more
Nov 12, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
The Drug-Testing-Industrial Complex
The Ryan Braun case raises plenty of questions about the rules of baseball, all right, just not the one sportswriters... more
Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Buddy Guy
There's something about the blues that keeps many of its legends healthy and active well into old age. Buddy Guy, for instance, still performs with unprecedented energy for a man now in his,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee