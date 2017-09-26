Retail
Warby Parker to Open Third Ward Location on Friday
Warby Parker, aneyeglass and sunglass company founded in 2010, will open their first Milwaukeelocation at 241 N. Broadway in the Third Ward on Friday, Sept. 29. more
Sep 26, 2017 1:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Saz’s Introduces A New Spin on the Mozzarella Stick
Saz’s is introducing two new, spicier takes on the classicmozzarella stick, Jalapeño Mozzarella Sticks and Leinenkugel’s Kettle BrauBeer-Battered Pepper Jack Sticks, to its product line currently available inover 250 Wisconsin stores. .. more
Nov 9, 2016 9:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Commonplace Brings Pop-Up Shop to Bay View
The streamliningeffect of the Internet can be felt in every industry. This holds especiallytrue for retail, where the allure of not paying for a lease or in-person salesstaff has persuaded many new retailers to exist only in the digital worl.. more
Apr 12, 2016 5:32 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
A New Shopping Experience for Men in Milwaukee
Jason and Jesse Meyer had been in the apparel industry foraround 20 years before opening their new venture, the Milworks store. They previouslyowned Detour, a clothing store on Brady Street, for 13 years before shutting downthe ope.. more
Feb 5, 2016 4:50 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Milwaukee’s Fashion Scene
Milwaukee has a vibrant and dynamic fashion scene. This may come as a surprise to those who view the East and West Coasts as the be-all-and-end-all of United States couture. more
Nov 18, 2014 8:52 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature 2 Comments
Bought & Sold
The Tool Shed,2014 Best of Milwaukee more
Nov 11, 2014 10:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2014 2 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Helping the Homeless: A benefit for Milwaukee’s estimated 300 to 400 homeless vets was organized by Iraq War veteran Jason Moon, who performed hot guitar licks on a cold night from his latest disc, Trying to Find My Way Home. Moon shared th... more
Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Hangover Tailgate
Looking for a place to watch the big game on New Year's Day? Kenadee's is hosting at Hangover Tailgate starting at 3pm. Watch the Rose Bowl Game (3:30pm) and later the UFC match, Edgar vs. Maynard at 9pm! Enjoy $3 Badger Bombs, $5 Bloody Ma... more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Raven Soul
Portugal’s Raven Soul has made a name for itself in Europe with a catchy hybrid of progressive, gothic and stoner metal. Early tracks on the quintet’s U.S. debut—a 35-minute EP called 100 Bleeding Hearts that’s already been availab more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Wisconsin’s Own: Twenty Remarkable Homes (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by M. Caren Connolly, Louis Wasserman and Zane Williams
When wealth arrives, mansions will follow to house the oversize desires of the rich and to trumpet the status of the owners. At least until the age of the McMansion, conspicuous architectural consumption was also a forum of creativity for p... more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
More Maddux chatter
It's becoming hard to keep up with all the rumor and speculation on this team - the off-season's been busier than the season was!As I said a few days ago, the Texas Rangers are extremely interested in Mike Maddux and thus far the Brewers haven't g.. more
Oct 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Packers shopping Favre
From ESPN.com: What would NFL teams trade the Green Bay Packers for Brett Favre? The Packers have asked multiple teams what they would be willing to offer for their team icon and former NFL MVP, the NFL Network reported -- a state of af.. more
Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Foto: Modernity in Central Europe, 1918-1945
History and art collide in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s latest featured exhibit, Fot Foto: Modernity in Central Europe, 1918-1945 ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments