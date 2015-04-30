Retirement
Finding a Financial Advisor You Can Trust
Financial security is a difficult thing to achieve on your own, but there are a surprising amount of people who don't use the services of a financial adviser. If you're looking to improve the organization of your finances, save for the future, and.. more
Apr 30, 2015 5:15 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
County Pensioners Still in Limbo
Five months after being warned that their pension payouts were in legal limbo and needed to be paid back to the county, Milwaukee County retirees are no closer to more
Sep 10, 2014 2:35 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Bob Uecker Will Reduce His Broadcast Schedule This Season
Bob Uecker turned 80 this weekend, and for the first time, he's talking about cutting back his workload. On WTMJ radio this morning, Uecker announced that he will be sitting out "select road trips" with the Brewers this season. How many games exac.. more
Jan 30, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Neon Indian Has a Lo-Fi Cell Phone
Alan Palomo’s cell phone doesn’t seem to work. His voice fades in and out and disappears in cell phone static and T-Mobile reverb. There are beeps and clicks and oddly digitized sounds.Based on sheer technological prowess, this shouldn&rsqu... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Out of Our Heads
In Out of Our Heads: Rock’n’Roll Before the Drugs Wore Off (published by Backbeat Books), Case argues that the Beatles’ music was never the same after that fateful encounter. Rubber Soul was marijuana in words and music and the launch pa more
Feb 20, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
It's a Numbers Game
I’m not sure if I ever saw Roberto Clemente play in Wrigley Field, but Ialways reca I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry ,Jim Cryns on Sports (Online Exclusive) more
Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports 2 Comments
NBC Sports reporting Favre already looking for a comeback
Report: Favre considering a comeback Agent quietly inquiring with NFL teams about trade with Packers NBCSports.com news services updated 59 minutes ago Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who announced his retirement last month.. more
Apr 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
BREAKING REPORT
Can't find it anywhere online yet, but radio reports say it just came across the AP wire that BRETT FAVRE IS RETIRING as reported by Jay Glazer.More info as soon as we have it.Edit: The Story is on FoxSports.com http://msn.foxsports.com/nf.. more
Mar 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
It's Official - On Packers.com
Statement From Packers General Manager Ted Thompson:posted 03/04/2008Brett Favre has informed us of his intention to retire from the Green Bay Packersand the NFL. He has had one of the greatest careers in the history ofthe National Football.. more
Mar 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Some telling information
We're finally getting full stories and not just AP wire blurbs. Apparently ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen spoke with Favre's agent Bus Cook and this article has this:"I talked to Brett this morning and I told him 'nobody forced you to make this decisi.. more
Mar 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Just a thought...
Mar 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Alfred Hitchcock tapped a can’t-miss muse for his 1956 thriller The Man Who Knew Too The Man Who Knew Too Much ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
John McCain Campaign
Republican John McCain makes his first Wisconsin campaignstop tonight. He’ll stop a Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
That Dismal Democratic Debate
Supporters of one Democratic candidate or another may insist that their man or wo ' 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Columns more
Jan 31, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason Columns
Velvet Revolver @ The Eagles Ballroom
Oh yeah, Scott, you still owe me that drink. Guitar Hero ,Concert Reviews more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Iraq, Trickle Down Economics, Energy Costs
The Jan. 24 edition contained two articles (actually three, counting the cover story) of Shepherd Express ,Letters more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 1 Comments
Global Warming Hits Home
Gov. Jim Doyle has convened a Global Warming Task Forc What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,News Features more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments