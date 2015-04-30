RSS

Retirement

Apr 30, 2015 5:15 PM Sponsored Content

Five months after being warned that their pension payouts were in legal limbo and needed to be paid back to the county, Milwaukee County retirees are no closer to more

Sep 10, 2014 2:35 AM News Features 1 Comments

Bob Uecker turned 80 this weekend, and for the first time, he's talking about cutting back his workload. On WTMJ radio this morning, Uecker announced that he will be sitting out "select road trips" with the Brewers this season. How many games exac.. more

Jan 30, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

Alan Palomo’s cell phone doesn’t seem to work. His voice fades in and out and disappears in cell phone static and T-Mobile reverb. There are beeps and clicks and oddly digitized sounds.Based on sheer technological prowess, this shouldn&rsqu... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

In Out of Our Heads: Rock’n’Roll Before the Drugs Wore Off (published by Backbeat Books), Case argues that the Beatles’ music was never the same after that fateful encounter. Rubber Soul was marijuana in words and music and the launch pa more

Feb 20, 2010 12:00 AM Books

I’m not sure if I ever saw Roberto Clemente play in Wrigley Field, but Ialways reca I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry ,Jim Cryns on Sports (Online Exclusive) more

Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports 2 Comments

Report: Favre considering a comeback Agent quietly inquiring with NFL teams about trade with Packers NBCSports.com news services updated 59 minutes ago Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who announced his retirement last month.. more

Apr 3, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Can't find it anywhere online yet, but radio reports say it just came across the AP wire that BRETT FAVRE IS RETIRING as reported by Jay Glazer.More info as soon as we have it.Edit:   The Story is on FoxSports.com http://msn.foxsports.com/nf.. more

Mar 4, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

Statement From Packers General Manager Ted Thompson:posted 03/04/2008Brett Favre has informed us of his intention to retire from the Green Bay Packersand the NFL. He has had one of the greatest careers in the history ofthe National Football.. more

Mar 4, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

We're finally getting full stories and not just AP wire blurbs. Apparently ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen spoke with Favre's agent Bus Cook and this article has this:"I talked to Brett this morning and I told him 'nobody forced you to make this decisi.. more

Mar 4, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

Mar 4, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

Alfred Hitchcock tapped a can’t-miss muse for his 1956 thriller The Man Who Knew Too The Man Who Knew Too Much ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

Republican John McCain makes his first Wisconsin campaignstop tonight. He’ll stop a Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Supporters of one Democratic candidate or another may insist that their man or wo ' 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Columns more

Jan 31, 2008 12:00 AM Columns

Oh yeah, Scott, you still owe me that drink. Guitar Hero ,Concert Reviews more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

The Jan. 24 edition contained two articles (actually three, counting the cover story) of Shepherd Express ,Letters more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Gov. Jim Doyle has convened a Global Warming Task Forc What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,News Features more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

