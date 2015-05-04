Reunion Tour
The Replacements @ The Eagles Ballroom
The Replacements delivered everything fans could have hoped for from a Replacements reunion show Saturday night. more
May 4, 2015 7:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Outkast's Reunion Tour Will Bring them To Summerfest
Cue the Drudge siren, because Summerfest's latest Marcus Amphitheater announcement is a show that seemed all but impossible just months ago: The legendary Southern rap duo Outkast will headline the stage on Sunday, June 29. After resisting a reuni.. more
Feb 26, 2014 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Looking for Anne of Green Gables
A pale countenance dotted with freckles, and long braids of red hair. (Or something like that.) Not everyone who has come to love the Lucy Maud Montgomery classic Anne of Green Gables will picture quite exactly the same face. But everyone famili.. more
Nov 4, 2011 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pavement @ The Pabst Theater, Sept. 14
Pavement, the most influential indie-rock band of the '90s, will perform at the Pabst Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the venue announced on its website today. Ten years after singer Stephen Malkmus shelved the band to pursue a solo career, the grou.. more
Jun 15, 2010 4:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The English Beat w/ Fishbone
With their knack for pop hooks, The English Beat were among the most commercially successful of Britain’s second wave ska acts, scoring hits like “Mirror in the Bathroom” and “Save It for Later.” Since the band’s 1983 b more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Blink-182 Buries the Hatchet
Blink-182 Buries the Hatchet By Evan Rytlewski Guitarist Tom DeLonge's relations wi Blink-182 headlines a concert at the Marcus Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with Fall Out ,Music Feature more
Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Valentine’s Treats
Located on WashingtonAvenue, Cedarburg’s main thoroughfare, Amy’s Candy Kitch The Wall Street Journa ,Eat/Drink more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview