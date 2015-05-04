RSS

Reunion Tour

concertreview_replacements_alexander_stafford.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Alexander Stafford

The Replacements delivered everything fans could have hoped for from a Replacements reunion show Saturday night. more

May 4, 2015 7:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

outkast at summerfest.jpg.jpe

Cue the Drudge siren, because Summerfest's latest Marcus Amphitheater announcement is a show that seemed all but impossible just months ago: The legendary Southern rap duo Outkast will headline the stage on Sunday, June 29. After resisting a reuni.. more

Feb 26, 2014 11:00 AM On Music

A pale countenance dotted with freckles, and long braids of red hair. (Or something like that.) Not everyone who has come to love the Lucy Maud Montgomery classic Anne of Green Gables will picture quite exactly the same face. But everyone famili.. more

Nov 4, 2011 4:44 PM Theater

blogimage5475.jpe

Pavement, the most influential indie-rock band of the '90s, will perform at the Pabst Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the venue announced on its website today. Ten years after singer Stephen Malkmus shelved the band to pursue a solo career, the grou.. more

Jun 15, 2010 4:02 PM On Music

blogimage10029.jpe

With their knack for pop hooks, The English Beat were among the most commercially successful of Britain’s second wave ska acts, scoring hits like “Mirror in the Bathroom” and “Save It for Later.” Since the band’s 1983 b more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7448.jpe

Blink-182 Buries the Hatchet By Evan Rytlewski Guitarist Tom DeLonge's relations wi Blink-182 headlines a concert at the Marcus Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with Fall Out ,Music Feature more

Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

blogimage5475.jpe

Located on WashingtonAvenue, Cedarburg’s main thoroughfare, Amy’s Candy Kitch The Wall Street Journa ,Eat/Drink more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES