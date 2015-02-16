Reunion
Sleater-Kinney w/ Lizzo @ The Riverside Theater
To see Sleater-Kinney fill the Riverside Theater stage you’d think they’d spent most of their career performing to vast, sold-out crowds of thousands. more
Feb 16, 2015 10:18 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Fleetwood Mac @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
An aging Fleetwood Mac played nearly every hit in their songbook during an energetic, 24-song performance. more
Feb 14, 2015 1:25 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews 3 Comments
Pele are Reuniting for a New Year's Eve Show with American Football
Few local bands have loomed larger of the Milwaukee music scene in recent years than Pele—which is impressive, given that the groundbreaking post-rock group hasn't played together in 10 years. Despite dissolving in 2004, Pele served as the big ban.. more
Nov 21, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sleater-Kinney's Reunion Tour Will Take Them to Milwaukee's Turner Hall
These days it’s just assumed that every once-popular (oreven once-only-kind-of-popular) band will reunite eventually, but that’s not tosay that a reunion announcement can’t occasionally truly surprise you. Lastweek the seminal riot grrrl trio S.. more
Oct 20, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jurassic 5 w/ Dilated Peoples, MC Supernatural and Beat Junkies @ The Rave
Formed at the tail end of hip-hop’s golden age, Los Angeles outfit Jurassic 5 quickly established themselves as torchbearers for old-school fundamentals, finding favor with the back-to-basics alt,Concert Reviews more
Jul 25, 2014 1:22 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Veruca Salt w/ Battleme @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Chicago band Veruca Salt experienced a swift rise to fame in 1994, helped along in no small part by the then all-powerful MTV bestowing significant airplay on their debut single, “Seether,” but,Concert Reviews more
Jul 11, 2014 12:38 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Micky Dolenz Reflects on a Life With (and Apart From) The Monkees
By the mid-’80s, The Monkees were far from Micky Dolenz’s mind. Though the singer had dabbled in a few Monkees tie-in projects in the years following the made-for-TV band’s split, he eventually put the group behind him as he cobbled togethe... more
May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
2014 Milwaukee Day Concert w/ Decibully, Juniper Tar and Whips @ Turner Hall Ballroom
For a city that’s continually stacking itself up against other metropolises, Milwaukee can often turn its own inferiority complex into greater cultural output through a hard-nosed competitive nat,Concert Reviews more
Apr 15, 2014 10:01 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Recap: War Steals the Show at Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke Tour
Seminal stoner comics Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong have been giving potheads something to laugh about throughout the 1970s and into the ’80s with more than 10 iconic marijuana-theme,Comedy more
Mar 21, 2014 10:45 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Bands That Should (or Shouldn't) Reunite
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we cover a lot of ground as we talk all things reunions. In the wake of news that Decibully is regrouping for a Milwaukee Day concert, Matt and Ryan suggest so.. more
Mar 13, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Seven Days of Samsara Are Regrouping For a Show
Milwaukee's Seven Day of Samsara never formally broke up, but you could be forgiven for assuming they had. It's been about a half decade since the mathy, violently heavy turn-of-the-century hardcore band played their last show, and even longer sin.. more
Mar 11, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Benjamins Reunite for Pablove, Release New EP
Somewhere beside “bass player upset at lead singer for hogging the spotlight” and “guitarist’s girlfriend lobbying for more solos,” failure to get a record deal sits prominently on the lists of reasons bands call it quits. But it’s no... more
Jan 15, 2014 2:09 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
Reunited Punk Bands Alligator Gun, The Benjamins and Subside to Headline Pablove 2014
Since losing his son Pablo to a Wilms’ tumor, Milwaukee native Jeff Castelaz’s Pablove Foundation has strived to increase awareness about childhood cancer and raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Pablo underwent treatment. A one-.. more
Nov 11, 2013 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
City and Colour’s Dallas Green Puts Alexisonfire Behind Him
For a half-dozen years, Dallas Green did double duty in two very different musical projects. He was the guitarist, keyboardist and a main songwriter in Alexisonfire, a post-hardcore band playing hard-hitting rock more
Oct 23, 2013 1:13 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Victor DeLorenzo Has Been Kicked Out of the Violent Femmes (Again)
Jul 16, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Return of The Violent Femmes
No one was more surprised than Violent Femmes’ drummer Victor DeLorenzo when the play button was pressed and the band’s six-year pause ended. “Gordon [Gano] called me last October, on John Lennon’s birthday more
Jun 18, 2013 10:25 PM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Die Kreuzen @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The 2012 “Lest We Forget” concert brought a plethora of long-defunct Milwaukee punk and alternative bands back to life, all in the interest of paying homage to the more
May 27, 2013 12:22 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Violent Femmes Are Back, And They're Opening Summerfest
It ended with an argument over Wendy's. Milwaukee's Violent Femmes had been playing together for nearly 30 years, but that shared history wasn't enough to keep them together in the wake one of the fast-food giant's ad campaigns, which used the Fem.. more
Mar 26, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Die Kreuzen to Play a Rare Show at Turner Hall Ballroom May 26
Milwaukee's most influential punk band, Die Kreuzen broke up in 1992, and for a long time they remained that way. During a time when seemingly every other Milwaukee band was reuniting, Die Kreuzen remained happily defunct. It was only last year th.. more
Feb 11, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Die Kreuzen Reunites For an American Liver Foundation Benefit
<p> Milwaukee\'s most influential punk band is reuniting. Die Kreuzen will perform at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, May 26 as part of a bill featuring a dozen other bands and performers from the city\'s past, the venue confirmed today. The.. more
Feb 29, 2012 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music