concertreview_sleaterkinney.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Erik Ljung

To see Sleater-Kinney fill the Riverside Theater stage you’d think they’d spent most of their career performing to vast, sold-out crowds of thousands. more

Feb 16, 2015 10:18 AM Concert Reviews

concertreview_fleetwoodmac3.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Danielle Dahl

An aging Fleetwood Mac played nearly every hit in their songbook during an energetic, 24-song performance. more

Feb 14, 2015 1:25 AM Concert Reviews 3 Comments

onmusic_pele.jpg.jpe

Few local bands have loomed larger of the Milwaukee music scene in recent years than Pele—which is impressive, given that the groundbreaking post-rock group hasn't played together in 10 years. Despite dissolving in 2004, Pele served as the big ban.. more

Nov 21, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

sleaterkinney_2014_brigittesire_01_print.jpg.jpe

These days it’s just assumed that every once-popular (oreven once-only-kind-of-popular) band will reunite eventually, but that’s not tosay that a reunion announcement can’t occasionally truly surprise you. Lastweek the seminal riot grrrl trio S.. more

Oct 20, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

jurassic 5 the rave milwaukee 2014.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Alexander Stafford

Formed at the tail end of hip-hop’s golden age, Los Angeles outfit Jurassic 5 quickly established themselves as torchbearers for old-school fundamentals, finding favor with the back-to-basics alt,Concert Reviews more

Jul 25, 2014 1:22 PM Concert Reviews

veruca salt 2014 reunion turner hall ballroom.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Ross Zentner

Chicago band Veruca Salt experienced a swift rise to fame in 1994, helped along in no small part by the then all-powerful MTV bestowing significant airplay on their debut single, “Seether,” but,Concert Reviews more

Jul 11, 2014 12:38 PM Concert Reviews

micky-dolenz-456.jpg.jpe

By the mid-’80s, The Monkees were far from Micky Dolenz’s mind. Though the singer had dabbled in a few Monkees tie-in projects in the years following the made-for-TV band’s split, he eventually put the group behind him as he cobbled togethe... more

May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

decibully milwaukee day 2014 turner hall ballroom indie rock band.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

For a city that’s continually stacking itself up against other metropolises, Milwaukee can often turn its own inferiority complex into greater cultural output through a hard-nosed competitive nat,Concert Reviews more

Apr 15, 2014 10:01 AM Concert Reviews

cheech and chong up in smoke tour riverside theater.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

Seminal stoner comics Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong have been giving potheads something to laugh about throughout the 1970s and into the ’80s with more than 10 iconic marijuana-theme,Comedy more

Mar 21, 2014 10:45 AM Comedy

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we cover a lot of ground as we talk all things reunions. In the wake of news that Decibully is regrouping for a Milwaukee Day concert, Matt and Ryan suggest so.. more

Mar 13, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

seven days of samsara.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's Seven Day of Samsara never formally broke up, but you could be forgiven for assuming they had. It's been about a half decade since the mathy, violently heavy turn-of-the-century hardcore band played their last show, and even longer sin.. more

Mar 11, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

benjamins.jpg.jpe

Somewhere beside “bass player upset at lead singer for hogging the spotlight” and “guitarist’s girlfriend lobbying for more solos,” failure to get a record deal sits prominently on the lists of reasons bands call it quits. But it’s no... more

Jan 15, 2014 2:09 AM Local Music

the benjamins.jpg.jpe

Since losing his son Pablo to a Wilms’ tumor, Milwaukee native Jeff Castelaz’s Pablove Foundation has strived to increase awareness about childhood cancer and raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Pablo underwent treatment. A one-.. more

Nov 11, 2013 1:40 PM On Music

music_cityandcolour.jpg.jpe

For a half-dozen years, Dallas Green did double duty in two very different musical projects. He was the guitarist, keyboardist and a main songwriter in Alexisonfire, a post-hardcore band playing hard-hitting rock more

Oct 23, 2013 1:13 AM Music Feature

femmes.jpg.jpe

Jul 16, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

femmes.jpg.jpe

No one was more surprised than Violent Femmes’ drummer Victor DeLorenzo when the play button was pressed and the band’s six-year pause ended. “Gordon [Gano] called me last October, on John Lennon’s birthday more

Jun 18, 2013 10:25 PM Music Feature

05.26.13 die kruezen | turner hall hi res-2.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

The 2012 “Lest We Forget” concert brought a plethora of long-defunct Milwaukee punk and alternative bands back to life, all in the interest of paying homage to the more

May 27, 2013 12:22 PM Concert Reviews

femmes.jpg.jpe

It ended with an argument over Wendy's. Milwaukee's Violent Femmes had been playing together for nearly 30 years, but that shared history wasn't enough to keep them together in the wake one of the fast-food giant's ad campaigns, which used the Fem.. more

Mar 26, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

die.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's most influential punk band, Die Kreuzen broke up in 1992, and for a long time they remained that way. During a time when seemingly every other Milwaukee band was reuniting, Die Kreuzen remained happily defunct. It was only last year th.. more

Feb 11, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage7991.jpe

<p> Milwaukee\'s most influential punk band is reuniting. Die Kreuzen will perform at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, May 26 as part of a bill featuring a dozen other bands and performers from the city\'s past, the venue confirmed today. The.. more

Feb 29, 2012 8:30 PM On Music

