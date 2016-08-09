RSS
Revamped Dance Company
DanceLAB Returns with‘Ignite’
Each summer, Danceworks produces a hip-hop show called Ignite, part of the DanceLAB series. This year, 11 exemplary works were created. more
Aug 9, 2016 3:47 PM Devin Settle Dance
Milwaukee’s Summer of Dance
This summer’s Danceworks DanceLAB is in four parts. “Get It Out There” is an eclectic concert of premieres by new and established Milwaukee choreographers; “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience;” “Danceworks on Tap: DiverCity;” and “... more
Jul 26, 2016 1:58 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Danceworks DanceLAB Opens with ‘A Hip Hop Experience’
Back for a second year and expanded to include 13 compositions and more than 50 performers, “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience” has a solid footing in the more
Jul 18, 2014 5:22 PM John Schneider Classical Music
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!