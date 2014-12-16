RSS

Reverend Raven

mitchellparkdomes_halloween.jpg.jpe

Mitchell Park Conservatory

Dec 16, 2014 3:50 PM On Music

blogimage18916.jpe

Milwaukee's classiest free concert series, Jazz in the Park, begins its 2012 season with an evening of music from one of the city's most prominent blues combos: Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys. The group plays... more

Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage11057.jpe

Located over 2,000 miles from the Pacific Ocean, Lake Michigan isn’t a likely Mecca for surfing aficionados; however, in the 1960s, the Williams brothers created a “Malibu of the Midwest” in Sheboygan, WI and their amazing tale that revo more

May 28, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Enjoy Art Crawl #61%u23AFThe “Mother of All Crawls” in Historic Downtown Waukesha this coming weekend, May 1, 4:00-10:00 p.m. This favorite spring event happens one week before the traditional Mother's Day and offers plenty of great art and a.. more

May 4, 2010 1:44 AM Visual Arts

blogimage5253.jpe

Mowing your lawn for one hour with a gasoline-powered lawn mower causes more air pollution than driving an automobile from Milwaukee to Chicago! Who knew? The EPA estimates that gas lawnmower emissions account for 7% percent of southeast Wis.. more

Apr 29, 2010 6:20 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage5273.jpe

If he were so inclined, Reverend Raven could go to sleep every night on a pile of the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards he’s earned since the ’90s as one of the city’s most popular blue,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5267.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers’ ended their volatile 2008 season by making the playoffs for the first time in a quarter century, though their postseason was cut short by a crushing 6-2 loss to the eventual Wor,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Trampled by Turtles @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m. Bluegrassthrives on dynamism—part of its thrill is seeing musicians gleefullyblitz through complex chord changes and solos w,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

e had an absolutely spectacular time Saturday night at the Kohl Center as the Badgers came back from being down 2-0 to tie Minnesota.The boyfriend didn't share my enthusiasm, but I was all psyched by the play of goalie Shane Connelly. I think he h.. more

Jan 29, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage411.jpe

If you like your blues music as unfiltered as a strong,menthol cigarette, then chances ar The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES