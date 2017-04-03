RSS

The new material shone at Steven Wright’s return to the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Friday night. Shame there wasn’t more of it. more

Apr 3, 2017 4:43 PM Comedy

David Luhrssen reviews Sandaraa's self titled album. more

Aug 24, 2016 10:20 AM Album Reviews

Aug 24, 2016 10:20 AM Album Reviews

Born as the protagonist of aRobert Ludlum page-turner, Jason Bourne became a new kind of cinema superhero.Transformed from a regular guy into a killing machine with extraordinaryphysical power and mental agility, Bourne needed no mask, t.. more

Jul 29, 2016 2:45 PM I Hate Hollywood

The following review is spoiler free!  Enjoy!Somewhere between Visual Novel and Point-and-Click Adventure lies Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture. Forgoing interactive obstacles for a deep and engaging narrative, Rapture’s focus is placed squarely in.. more

Aug 18, 2015 3:50 PM Video Games are Dumb

Photo Credit: Sara Bill

The notoriously anxious Maria Bamford riffed on her new life as a married woman Wednesday night at Turner Hall. more

Apr 2, 2015 9:20 AM Comedy

The dry comedian told some jokes that fans have probably heard before Thursday night. more

Jan 16, 2015 12:15 AM Comedy

if the crowd was small Sunday night, W. Kamau Bell killed it just the same. more

Nov 17, 2014 10:28 AM Comedy 4 Comments

Photo credit: Sara Bill

It’s no surprise that the tour for Bob Odenkirk's new A Load of Hooey was anything but sleepy. more

Nov 5, 2014 8:50 AM Comedy 1 Comments

Notaro’s quiet, unassuming style has earned her a devoted following, which came out in full force for Thursday night’s show at the Turner Hall Ballroom. more

Oct 24, 2014 10:10 AM Comedy 1 Comments

TheWisconsin Premiere of The Addams Family Musical is a sparklinglysharp and intimate evening of musical theater. Theatre Unchained managesto pack quite a lot of production into its tiny space with the darkly comedicmusical theatre tribute to .. more

Sep 17, 2014 9:22 AM Theater

It’s hard to miss the symbolism in Holey Moley Coffee kknd Doughnuts opening in the former Milwaukee Cupcake Company location at 316 N. Milwaukee St. When one pastry fad tapers, there’s always another to take its place. Opened in July to l... more

Aug 14, 2014 1:27 AM Dining Preview

My mission: Try as many tortas as I could at JC King's Tortas, a small Mexican restaurant on Milwaukee’s South Side. What actually happened: I tried four, cried uncle and left stuffed and happy.,Dining Out more

Jul 30, 2014 11:10 AM Dining Preview

Physicalcomfort in summer theater can be a rather tricky thing to negotiate. I’drecently mentioned being physically uncomfortable at a show in a review. Thatshow was in a mosquito-infested barn. It was hot. It was uncomfortable. It was AnimalF.. more

Jul 20, 2014 12:00 PM Theater

Thereare always strange, little impressions of a theater show that don’t quite fitinto the narrative of a standard theater review. These ancillary details areparticularly numerous in shows that are staged outside the conventions of atraditiona.. more

Jul 9, 2014 9:41 AM Theater

Jun 21, 2014 9:09 AM Theater

Photo Credit: Adam Miszewski

For the better part of two decades, stand-up comedy was ruled by outsiders. Immersed in the alternative culture of the time, the coolest comics of the ’90s and ’00 were schlubs, intellectuals an,Comedy more

May 20, 2014 9:00 AM Comedy

It was an evening in two acts at the Cactus Club on Saturday night. With four bands on the bill, there was a clear divide in crowd attention, though not in musical quality. As the premiere show for,Concert Reviews more

May 18, 2014 9:46 PM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

As talented as he is, comedian Tracy Morgan often attracts more attention for saying crazy shit than he does for his standup. Whether he’s referring to Sarah Palin as “Good masturbation material,Comedy more

May 16, 2014 10:32 AM Comedy

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Every album has a narrative, and the one for Wye Oak’s Shriek was set before critics even heard so much as a note of it. In the run up to the record, singer Jenn Wasner revealed she’d recorded,Concert Reviews more

May 15, 2014 11:29 AM Concert Reviews

