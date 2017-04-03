Review
Steven Wright @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
The new material shone at Steven Wright’s return to the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Friday night. Shame there wasn’t more of it. more
Apr 3, 2017 4:43 PM Thomas Michalski Comedy
Album Review: Sandaraa 'Sandaraa'
David Luhrssen reviews Sandaraa's self titled album. more
Aug 24, 2016 10:20 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Jason Bourne’s Identity Crisis
Born as the protagonist of aRobert Ludlum page-turner, Jason Bourne became a new kind of cinema superhero.Transformed from a regular guy into a killing machine with extraordinaryphysical power and mental agility, Bourne needed no mask, t.. more
Jul 29, 2016 2:45 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Review: Everybody's Gone To The Rapture
The following review is spoiler free! Enjoy!Somewhere between Visual Novel and Point-and-Click Adventure lies Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture. Forgoing interactive obstacles for a deep and engaging narrative, Rapture’s focus is placed squarely in.. more
Aug 18, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Recap: Maria Bamford Turned Silly Voices into High Art at Turner Hall
The notoriously anxious Maria Bamford riffed on her new life as a married woman Wednesday night at Turner Hall. more
Apr 2, 2015 9:20 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy
Steven Wright Leaned on Familiar Material at Potawatomi
The dry comedian told some jokes that fans have probably heard before Thursday night. more
Jan 16, 2015 12:15 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy
Recap: W. Kamau Bell Offered Fearless Commentary to an Intimate Crowd
if the crowd was small Sunday night, W. Kamau Bell killed it just the same. more
Nov 17, 2014 10:28 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy 4 Comments
Recap: Bob Odenkirk Turned a Book Tour Stop Into Comic Gold
It’s no surprise that the tour for Bob Odenkirk's new A Load of Hooey was anything but sleepy. more
Nov 5, 2014 8:50 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy 1 Comments
Recap: Tig Notaro Brought Understated Comedy to Turner Hall
Notaro’s quiet, unassuming style has earned her a devoted following, which came out in full force for Thursday night’s show at the Turner Hall Ballroom. more
Oct 24, 2014 10:10 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy 1 Comments
An Addams Family Up Close With Theatre Unchained
TheWisconsin Premiere of The Addams Family Musical is a sparklinglysharp and intimate evening of musical theater. Theatre Unchained managesto pack quite a lot of production into its tiny space with the darkly comedicmusical theatre tribute to .. more
Sep 17, 2014 9:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Upscale Donuts in the Third Ward
It’s hard to miss the symbolism in Holey Moley Coffee kknd Doughnuts opening in the former Milwaukee Cupcake Company location at 316 N. Milwaukee St. When one pastry fad tapers, there’s always another to take its place. Opened in July to l... more
Aug 14, 2014 1:27 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Pachuquena or Texana? JC King's Offers Abundant Torta Combinations
My mission: Try as many tortas as I could at JC King's Tortas, a small Mexican restaurant on Milwaukee’s South Side. What actually happened: I tried four, cried uncle and left stuffed and happy.,Dining Out more
Jul 30, 2014 11:10 AM Lacey Muszynski Dining Preview
Murder Drama In A Hot Place
Physicalcomfort in summer theater can be a rather tricky thing to negotiate. I’drecently mentioned being physically uncomfortable at a show in a review. Thatshow was in a mosquito-infested barn. It was hot. It was uncomfortable. It was AnimalF.. more
Jul 20, 2014 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Animal Farm at Trimborn Farm: Impressions
Thereare always strange, little impressions of a theater show that don’t quite fitinto the narrative of a standard theater review. These ancillary details areparticularly numerous in shows that are staged outside the conventions of atraditiona.. more
Jul 9, 2014 9:41 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rambling Thoughts on 'Oleanna,' the Alchemist's Canceled David Mamet Production
Jun 21, 2014 9:09 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Recap: Aziz Ansari Riffs on Relationships and Technology at the Riverside Theater
For the better part of two decades, stand-up comedy was ruled by outsiders. Immersed in the alternative culture of the time, the coolest comics of the ’90s and ’00 were schlubs, intellectuals an,Comedy more
May 20, 2014 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Comedy
Phylums w/ The Hussy, No Bueno and Towers @ Cactus Club
It was an evening in two acts at the Cactus Club on Saturday night. With four bands on the bill, there was a clear divide in crowd attention, though not in musical quality. As the premiere show for,Concert Reviews more
May 18, 2014 9:46 PM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Recap: Tracy Morgan's "Turn It Funny" Tour Won Over the Pabst Theater
As talented as he is, comedian Tracy Morgan often attracts more attention for saying crazy shit than he does for his standup. Whether he’s referring to Sarah Palin as “Good masturbation material,Comedy more
May 16, 2014 10:32 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy
Wye Oak @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Every album has a narrative, and the one for Wye Oak’s Shriek was set before critics even heard so much as a note of it. In the run up to the record, singer Jenn Wasner revealed she’d recorded,Concert Reviews more
May 15, 2014 11:29 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews