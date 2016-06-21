Revival
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Weirdest "Jesus Christ Superstar" Production Ever is Coming to Milwaukee
Plenty of touring musicals are swinging through Milwaukee this year, but it's unlikely any of them will feature a more unlikely cast than the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar . The latest version of the 40-year-.. more
Apr 8, 2014 8:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Thomas Woodruff: Freak Parade
Railing against the uniform blandness of American society, for his exhibit “Freak Parade” at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art, Thomas Woodruff, chair of the illustration and cartooning department at New York’s School of Visual Ar more
Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee