RSS

Revival

davidbazanpress.jpg.jpe

Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

jesus christ superstar.jpg.jpe

Plenty of touring musicals are swinging through Milwaukee this year, but it's unlikely any of them will feature a more unlikely cast than the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar . The latest version of the 40-year-.. more

Apr 8, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage10170.jpe

Railing against the uniform blandness of American society, for his exhibit “Freak Parade” at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art, Thomas Woodruff, chair of the illustration and cartooning department at New York’s School of Visual Ar more

Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES