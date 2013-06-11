Revolush
Here's the Tracklist for Live at WMSE Volume 13
Jun 11, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Fourth time's a charm for Milwaukee's Revolush. Stagefright mines the rarefied terrain where classic rock meets power pop without sounding overly concerned about paying homage to The Beatles. The group sounds closer more
Nov 12, 2012 2:20 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee
More than 180 artists will display their works to tens of thousands of visitors at this year's Lakefront Festival of Arts, which raises funds for the Milwaukee Art Museum. Attendees may purchase much of the art on display, which includes..... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
It’s Complicated (Or Not?)
Because Jane has recently fallen into bed with her ex, Jane's goodfriends, played by Rita Wilson, Mary Kay Place, Alexandra Wentworth and Nora Dunn, dowhat good friends do. They rationalize on Jane's behalf. "He was yoursfirst," one frie,F... more
Dec 25, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
More Favre Douchebaggery
Ed Werner on SportsCenter was talking about Favre looking into surgery for a torn biceps muscle and said that Favre didn't want to do the surgery because he didn't want to go through the 3-6 weeks of rehab. 3-6 weeks!!!! That's a long time, you kn.. more
May 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Revolush
Few Milwaukee bands are more proudly stuck in the past than Revolush, a group transfixed b Arrivals ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jan. 8 - Jan. 14
Shepherd-Express Cover Story ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
House of M
Gambit is summarizing the namesake for his 12member rap group, the Marvel Comics crossov House of M. ,Music Feature more
Oct 16, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Multiple Personalities
Michael Gotch walks humbly onto the stage in full, modest costume to a set of I Am My Own Wife. ,Theater more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Translucent Brush Strokes
Abrushstrokeof translucen stop the music. ,Art more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Cowboy Junkies @ Turner Hall Ballroom
December 06, 2007 While some Cowboy junkies watched their Dallas football team beat t BeadStyle ,Concert Reviews more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Consider the Many Reasons for Mass Transit
Finally, an article about the need todevelop public transportation along withrebuilding Abominations ,Letters more
Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features