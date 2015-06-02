RSS
The Revomatics: We Come in Peace
The Revomatics’ We Come in Peace affirmatively answers the question of whether guys looking more like rockabilly, grunge and blues cats can advance instrumental surf music into fresh frontiers. more
Jun 2, 2015 8:16 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Revomatics have mastered the tonalities and rhythms of the late-’50s/early-’60s surf/spy/hot rod instrumental more
Jul 15, 2013 2:05 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
With cover art that alludes to the hot-rodding and slot-car racing that inspired the West Coast instrumental rock 'n' roll of the early '60s, Milwaukee's Revomatics are the real deal. They're not the city's first surf band, b more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 5 Comments
