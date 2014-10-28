Rga
Burke-Walker Campaign News You Might Have Missed
Oct 28, 2014 7:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
Scott Walker’s Right-Wing Network Exposed
Republican Gov. Scott Walker may be arguing that the John Doe investigation into alleged illegal campaign coordination in 2011 and 2012 is dead as a doornail, but the 266 pages of unsealed more
Jun 25, 2014 1:28 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 4 Comments
Eric O’Keefe and Club for Growth John Doe Subpoena Targeted the Right-Wing Dark Money Network That Supported Scott Walker
Jun 20, 2014 4:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 4 Comments
What We’re Learning About Scott Walker in the New John Doe Documents: UPDATED
Jun 19, 2014 7:18 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
Democratic Candidate for Governor Mary Burke Makes Her Case
With a little more than six months left in the race for Wisconsin governor, Democratic candidate Mary Burke has been crisscrossing the state to introduce herself and her plan to turn around more
Apr 30, 2014 1:10 AM Louis Fortis News Features
Scott Walker’s National Fundraising Spree Continues
Gov. Scott Walker may be running for re-election as governor of Wisconsin, but his life on the campaign trail is more likely to be lived by a guy who aspires to the presidency. Walker raised more
Feb 12, 2014 2:12 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Why I Believe Wisconsin Reporter’s John Doe 2 Reporting
Nov 1, 2013 7:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Scott Walker’s Luxe Life on the Road
Wisconsinites havegotten precious little information about the travels of Gov. Scott Walker. Weknow from second-hand sources that he’s constantly crisscrossing the country ashe sets up a run for president in 2016 (and, oh yeah, get re-elected g.. more
Jul 25, 2013 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Change? Learn? Compromise? Grow? Not These Republicans
Hearing so much chatter about "change" in the Republican Party, the innocent voter might believe that the Republicans had learned important lessons from their stinging electoral defeat. On closer examination more
Nov 25, 2012 5:15 PM Joe Conason News Features
Next Chapter Bookshop Hosts Jean Kwok
Jean Kwok offers a fresh, clever take on the immigrant experience in her debut novel, Girl in Translation. At the heart of this semi-autobiographical tale is Kimberly, a bright young girl who moves from Hong Kong to Brooklyn at the age of 1... more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
‘Erica the Eagle’ Helps Milwaukee Author to Soar
Local author Brenda K. Stiff is working to make her dream a reality—a dream that her newly published book, Erica the Eagle, will turn into a classic best seller reaching across all lines: age, ethnicity, gender, race and socioeconomic statu... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff
Dommin
Delivering on its title, Dommin’s Love Is Gone plays like a soundtrack for brokenhearted goths. Consider the leadoff track, in which fragile lead vocalist, guitarist and band namesake Kristofer Dommin sings, “My heart in your hands/Closing ... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Almost, Maine
Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actress Laura Gordon is best known for her onstage roles, but she’s directed shows for the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks and directs the Rep’s new production of John Cariani’s more
Jan 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s City Hall
He displays the landmark from many perspectives,as a towering facet of the downtown skyli The Milwaukee City Hall: AnAmerican Architectural Masterpiece of the German Renaissance S ,Books more
Jan 7, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 1 Comments