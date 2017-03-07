Rhino
Chicago: Chicago II: Steven Wilson Remix (Rhino)
Chicago’s second album, Chicago II (1970) has been reissued in a sterling new remix that puts in sharp relief their conservatory perfect, brass-woodwind arrangements. more
Mar 7, 2017 2:41 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (Rhino)
The Grateful Dead’s eponymous debut, released half a century ago, was a good first effort from a band that was little known outside its hometown of San Francisco. The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes that LP plus a se... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Doors: London Fog 1966 (Rhino)
In 1966, a few doors down from the famed Whiskey a Go Go, stood a dive bar, called London Fog, where The Doors played before graduating to the Whiskey. A recently discovered reel of tape, recorded as The Doors performed at the bar, has been... more
Jan 3, 2017 3:19 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Otis Redding: Complete & Unbelievable: The Otis Redding Dictionary of Soul (Rhino)
Fifty years ago Otis Redding released what some have ranked as the greatest soul album. Although it falls short of such high praise, Complete & Unbelievable: The Otis Redding Dictionary of Soul is solid work from one of the genre’s masters. more
Nov 15, 2016 1:54 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Otis Redding: Soul Manifesto 1964-1970 (Rhino)
Otis Redding is the one male soul singer of the ’60s that every music fan needs to know about. And for the fan that wants it all, the box-set Soul Manifesto: 1964-1970 is the ideal holiday gift. more
Dec 1, 2015 6:26 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Stephen Stills
Although Stephen Stills sometimes seems overshadowed by his frequent collaborator, Neil Young, the new four-disc career retrospective offers ample reminders that Stills, a gifted and often imaginative songwriter, was integral t more
Apr 12, 2013 1:07 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews