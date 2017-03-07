RSS

Chicago’s second album, Chicago II (1970) has been reissued in a sterling new remix that puts in sharp relief their conservatory perfect, brass-woodwind arrangements. more

Mar 7, 2017 2:41 PM Album Reviews

The Grateful Dead’s eponymous debut, released half a century ago, was a good first effort from a band that was little known outside its hometown of San Francisco. The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes that LP plus a se... more

Jan 31, 2017 2:24 PM Album Reviews

In 1966, a few doors down from the famed Whiskey a Go Go, stood a dive bar, called London Fog, where The Doors played before graduating to the Whiskey. A recently discovered reel of tape, recorded as The Doors performed at the bar, has been... more

Jan 3, 2017 3:19 PM Album Reviews

Fifty years ago Otis Redding released what some have ranked as the greatest soul album. Although it falls short of such high praise, Complete & Unbelievable: The Otis Redding Dictionary of Soul is solid work from one of the genre’s masters. more

Nov 15, 2016 1:54 PM Album Reviews

Otis Redding is the one male soul singer of the ’60s that every music fan needs to know about. And for the fan that wants it all, the box-set Soul Manifesto: 1964-1970 is the ideal holiday gift. more

Dec 1, 2015 6:26 PM Album Reviews

Although Stephen Stills sometimes seems overshadowed by his frequent collaborator, Neil Young, the new four-disc career retrospective offers ample reminders that Stills, a gifted and often imaginative songwriter, was integral t more

Apr 12, 2013 1:07 AM Album Reviews

