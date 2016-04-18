Rice N Roll
Meet the Chef: Rice n Roll Bistro
Executivechef: Tony KoraneekitWhatinspired you to become a chef?My aunt, who cooked for the royal family in Thailand, raisedme. Throughout my childhood, I always followed her to the kitchen and enjoyedwatching her cooking. From my memory, .. more
Apr 18, 2016 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Sponsored Content
Where Thai and Sushi Come Together
Rice N Roll Bistro, the newest in the row of ethnic restaurants on Farwell Avenue, is a great addition to the East Side. The Asian fusion of sushi and Thai is a great combination with many choices. more
Jan 5, 2016 9:25 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History
The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more
Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee