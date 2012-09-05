Rice
Indian Summer: A Feast of Fry Bread
A simple flat bread quickly fried until puffy and tender, fry bread is as versatile as it is easy to make. The American-Indian staple is the foundation for both entrées and desserts, and at Milwaukee's Indian Summer Festival, it's served more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Explore the Menu at Singha Thai
What to order? With more than 200 items to choose from, many of which come in meat or vegetarian options, the menu at Singha is a bit like a Thai version of War and Peace. That diversity has helped Singha Thai, which opened in 1989... more
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Bombay Sweets' Vegetarian Delights
Many people like Bombay Sweets for its simplicity: There is no table service, plates and cutlery are made of plastic, and the offerings are strictly vegetarian. The food is very good—some of the very best East Indian cuisine in the area... more
May 31, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview