Rich Laguna
PARTY! At Alchemist
It’s a clever idea for generating comedy. Get thirteen actors together and improvise scenes that take place at a party. Then a group of writers take a couple of weeks to hammer out a script based on that improvisation and forge it into a single, c.. more
Jul 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Patrick Schmitz’s Outstanding ‘Comedy of Hamlet’
The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta is a showcase of Patrick Schmitz’s impeccable ability for creating playful yet respectful spoofs. The cast, full of improv heavyweights, kept the audience on their toes with fast-paced quipping and engaging ... more
Aug 25, 2015 8:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Using Parody to Make Shakespeare Accessible
Patrick Schmitz stages his good-natured parody of Shakespeare, The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta, at Next Act Theatre Aug. 20-22. more
Aug 11, 2015 8:19 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A Big Hello to Turf
Earlier this month, Greg Bach and Michele Kiewig announced a brand new Milwaukee theatre project: Turf Theatre.A collaboration of students and instructors, Turf offers workshop space for creative types at ComedySportz. From the press release, c.. more
Apr 25, 2011 10:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
MIAD Draws Audiences With Exhibits on Illustration
For its quartet of exhibitions that opened Nov. 9, the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) focuses on illustration—a vital art form in advertising, animation, digital gaming, graphic novels, package design, traditional publishing and... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Grizzly Bear w/ Here We Go Magic
Recalling, almost, the chorus of accolades and dropped jaws that greeted Animal Collective’s Merriweather Post Pavilion this January, Grizzly Bear released their latest album, Veckatimest, to nearly unanimous cries of greatness last mo,Toda... more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments