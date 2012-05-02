Rich Orloff
In Tandem Finds Farce in 'Veronica's Position'
As the presidential election picks up speed, In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy Veronica's Position is a contemporary farce involving a famous pair of middle-aged actors who... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Higher Education with the Pink Banana
I could watch a different theatrical shorts program every week and be a very, very happy person. There’s a definite appeal to going into a single program for a series of shorter pieces that you just don’t get with the format of a single, longer .. more
Jun 11, 2011 4:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Higher Education With The Banana
Pink Banana Theatre has, by now, developed a long history of staging some of the best, most progressive shorts programs in town. With work ranging from the experimental to the highly commercial, a Pink Banana shorts program usually manages to.. more
May 22, 2011 3:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Some of the Dead Are Still Breathing (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Charles Bowden
American journalist Charles Bowden's newest memoir is a rambling stream of consciousness that weaves his experiences as a young boy in a small town with his time spent running with heroin dealers in Mexico. The main theme r,Books more
Jun 22, 2009 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Books
Bridge Over the Milwaukee River
Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM Jenna Kashou A&E Feature