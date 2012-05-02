RSS

Rich Orloff

As the presidential election picks up speed, In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy Veronica's Position is a contemporary farce involving a famous pair of middle-aged actors who... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

I could watch a different theatrical shorts program every week and be a very, very happy person. There’s a definite appeal to going into a single program for a series of shorter pieces that you just don’t get with the format of a single, longer .. more

Jun 11, 2011 4:17 AM Theater

  Pink Banana Theatre has, by now, developed a long history of staging some of the best, most progressive shorts programs in town. With work ranging from the experimental to the highly commercial, a Pink Banana shorts program usually manages to.. more

May 22, 2011 3:48 PM Theater

American journalist Charles Bowden's newest memoir is a rambling stream of consciousness that weaves his experiences as a young boy in a small town with his time spent running with heroin dealers in Mexico. The main theme r,Books more

Jun 22, 2009 12:00 AM Books

,A&E Feature more

Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

