Rich Smith

American Buffalo Over Our Heads In Racine
It’s the story of a few guys struggling at a pawn shop in Chicago. There’s a valuable coin they’re all trying to get their hands on. A day in the life in the shadows in the ’70s. Tonight the next local production of the classic contemporary .. more
Nov 20, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche In Racine This Month
I love how the title sounds like an abstract performance art piece. 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is actually a contemporary 5-woman comedy written by Evan Linder and Andre Hobgood. Set in a community center basement in 1956, the show is 75 m.. more
Sep 15, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Over Our Heads Auditions
OOHPIE vs. The Big Bad Wolf sounds like a fun fusion between sketch comedy, fables and kid’s theatre. Early this month, Over Our Head Players will hold open auditions for the original children’s theater production adapted for the stage by .. more
Sep 5, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theater Calendar
AcaciaTheatre Company 414-744-5995 www.acaciatheatre.com Concordia University Todd Wehr Auditorium ,Fall Fine Arts Guide more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Fall Arts Guide
Ian Olvera & The Sleepwalkers
The band’s name may imply that its members are somnambulists, but Green Bay/Milwaukee/Oshkosh trio Ian Olvera & The Sleepwalkers sound wide-awake on their full-length debut. The Reckless Kind finds a comfortable space between cheerful power... more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews