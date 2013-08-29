RSS

Richard Carsey

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater opens its cabaret season with a crisp, classy tribute to a great American singer, the still-performing Tony Bennett. What the production lacks in the actual presence of Bennett it more than makes more

Aug 29, 2013 6:25 PM Theater

Tony Bennett is still very much alive. The legendary singer has performed for well over half a century and still tours regularly. The winner of 17 Grammys and two Emmys has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide. There’s little doubt th... more

Aug 22, 2013 2:06 AM Theater

Anyone who cares about theater or opera needs to see the Skylight production of The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess (through June 9). I was skeptical beforehand, since this grand scale opera with a large orchestra, cast and chorus more

May 21, 2013 7:34 PM Classical Music

  One of the things I absolutely love about the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre is its ability to house shows that are extremely polished and precise whil still managing to hang onto the illusion of being absolutely casual and relaxed... more

Jan 1, 2012 4:51 AM Theater

During intermission a woman wearing a Skylight Opera staff pin passed by. I overheard her saying something about the number of reviewers in attendance . . . excitedly adding that the audience was “on.” It was opening night for the Skylight Opera .. more

Jan 29, 2011 7:49 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its production of the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with the Utah Shakespearian Festival in 2001, has ... more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

