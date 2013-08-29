Richard Carsey
Tony Bennett In Triplicate
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater opens its cabaret season with a crisp, classy tribute to a great American singer, the still-performing Tony Bennett. What the production lacks in the actual presence of Bennett it more than makes more
Aug 29, 2013 6:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Paying Tribute to Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett is still very much alive. The legendary singer has performed for well over half a century and still tours regularly. The winner of 17 Grammys and two Emmys has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide. There’s little doubt th... more
Aug 22, 2013 2:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
America’s Folk Opera
Anyone who cares about theater or opera needs to see the Skylight production of The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess (through June 9). I was skeptical beforehand, since this grand scale opera with a large orchestra, cast and chorus more
May 21, 2013 7:34 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
A Pleasant Evening with Niffer and Richard
One of the things I absolutely love about the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre is its ability to house shows that are extremely polished and precise whil still managing to hang onto the illusion of being absolutely casual and relaxed... more
Jan 1, 2012 4:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jacques Brel At The Skylight
During intermission a woman wearing a Skylight Opera staff pin passed by. I overheard her saying something about the number of reviewers in attendance . . . excitedly adding that the audience was “on.” It was opening night for the Skylight Opera .. more
Jan 29, 2011 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Around the World in 80 Days
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its production of the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with the Utah Shakespearian Festival in 2001, has ... more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
