Richard Edelman
What Are 1,000 Jewish Teens Doing In Milwaukee From August 2-7?
Answer:participating in the Jewish Community Center Maccabi Games!The five-dayevent finds young athletes from around the world competing in various sports from soccer, tennis and swimming to golf, dance and table tennis. Butthe JCC Mac.. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:42 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Revisiting Gallery NIght, "Eggs Benedict," & Legacy
Spring Gallery Night brought chilly winds, yet the crowds discovered their untiring enthusiasm for Milwaukee art, so the galleries and venues were filled. Numerous people ventured to see “ Eggs Benedict more
Apr 22, 2013 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Quilts In a Material World
Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee