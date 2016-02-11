RSS

Richard G. Carter

temptations.jpg.jpe

Over the years, a number of movies documented the formative years of original black rhythm and blues, which evolved into rock ‘n’ roll. Such films chronicled the music and true, or fictionalized, life and times of individuals, vocal groups ... more

Feb 11, 2016 12:48 AM A&E Feature

ae.jpg.jpe

In the mid-1950s, Hollywood proudly proclaimed that “Movies Are Better Than Ever.” And it was hard to argue the point, with many of the brightest stars at their peak, innovations such as wide-screen cinemascope, 3D and patron-friendly pr... more

Oct 1, 2014 1:25 AM A&E Feature

ae.jpg.jpe

In Chicago in1934, notorious mobster John Dillinger had just finished watching Manhattan Melodrama, an archetypal New York crime movie, before being gunned down by FBI agents near the Biograph Theater. Since then, many fine vintage films ab... more

May 14, 2014 1:07 AM A&E Feature

jfk.jpg.jpe

Most anyone living at the time can clearly recall hearing the news on that Friday afternoon of Nov. 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.Little wonder that several movies have dealt with those events in Dallas more

Nov 18, 2013 6:15 PM Film Reviews

ae.jpg.jpe

Daunting international tension has been the subject of several movies in which the president of the United States had to bite the bullet to avoid nuclear war. Among the most notable are Fail Safe (1964) with Henry Fonda; World War III (1982... more

Oct 8, 2013 11:02 PM A&E Feature

aegate.jpg.jpe

Who are the all-time best movie villains—actors we love to hate on the big screen? This is a challenging question even for dedicated film aficionados.Quickly coming to my mind are Charles Laughton more

Jul 17, 2013 12:01 AM A&E Feature

solo_ante_el_peligro_3.jpg.jpe

Westerns are the most cherished American film genre, providing rip-roaring action and powerful drama. Some of the most provocative, often in black-and-white, probed the psychology beneath the gunplay. In my favorite more

Mar 24, 2013 5:21 PM A&E Feature

a&e.jpg.jpe

Over the years, most movie remakes have been woeful. Recent examples include The Manchurian Candidate (2004) a botched version of 1962’s black-and-white beauty; 3:10 to Yuma (2007), a dud compared to 1957’s more

Feb 27, 2013 3:16 PM A&E Feature

clinteastwood.jpg.jpe

Director-actor Clint Eastwood is best remembered for tough guy roles, but some of his best films echoed his love of jazz. more

Jul 18, 2017 11:57 AM A&E Feature

aegateway_canadalee.jpg.jpe

As a movie-happy youngster in Milwaukee, I recall how African Americans in the 1940s to early ’50s marveled at the late black actor, Canada Lee, for his quality work in movies. In those days, most Hollywood movies focused on big-name white ... more

Feb 7, 2017 2:57 PM A&E Feature

a_egateway_battleground_a.jpg.jpe

Local film aficionado Richard G. Carter discusses his favorite World War II film the classic Battleground. more

Nov 8, 2016 1:28 PM A&E Feature

aegateway_maltesefalcon.jpg.jpe

To American moviegoers who grew up with black-and-white thrillers from the 1940s-’60s—and those who learned to love them watching vintage film channels on TCM—the names Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet are magic. American audiences probab... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:03 PM A&E Feature

temptations.jpg.jpe

Over the years, a number of movies documented the formative years of original black rhythm and blues, which evolved into rock ‘n’ roll. Such films chronicled the music and true, or fictionalized, life and times of individuals, vocal groups ... more

Feb 11, 2016 12:48 AM A&E Feature

ae.jpg.jpe

Richard G. Carter recalls films from Hollywood’s Golden Age, muses on behind-the-scenes tidbits, connects classics to real world events and compares several modern reboots to their originals. more

Dec 22, 2015 5:48 PM A&E Feature

a+egateway_sportsmovies_1.jpg.jpe

Longtime columnist Richard Carter reminisces about his favorite sports movies. more

Aug 18, 2015 7:58 PM A&E Feature

film2.jpg.jpe

Many great films have used newspapers in plots and settings. All the President’s Men is one of the best. more

Jul 14, 2015 9:23 PM Film Reviews

ihatehollywood_boxingfilms.jpg.jpe

UniversalMovies / Youtube

With boxing enjoyinga national upsurge in interest due to the May 2 mega-million-dollar-fight forthe welterweight title between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, it’s worthrecalling some of the great, gritty movies about The Sweet Science... more

Apr 28, 2015 9:30 PM Film Reviews

ihatehollywood_sniperfilms.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

In view of the high-profile controversy over Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-nominated American Sniper , it’s interesting to note that wartime and peacetime sniper themes have defined a number of previous movies.Like the Eastwood film, several were taken.. more

Apr 3, 2015 9:00 PM Film Reviews

ae_christmascarol1938_bobandtinytimarrivehomefromchurch.jpg.jpe

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Richard G. Carter offers short descriptions of 12 classic films invoking Christmas in a quirky, darker manner. Each has at least one memorable Yuletide scene or depicts a nontraditional Santa Claus, and each is slice-of-life serious. more

Dec 23, 2014 9:27 PM A&E Feature

ae.jpg.jpe

In the mid-1950s, Hollywood proudly proclaimed that “Movies Are Better Than Ever.” And it was hard to argue the point, with many of the brightest stars at their peak, innovations such as wide-screen cinemascope, 3D and patron-friendly pr... more

Oct 1, 2014 1:25 AM A&E Feature

ae.jpg.jpe

In Chicago in1934, notorious mobster John Dillinger had just finished watching Manhattan Melodrama, an archetypal New York crime movie, before being gunned down by FBI agents near the Biograph Theater. Since then, many fine vintage films ab... more

May 14, 2014 1:07 AM A&E Feature

jfk.jpg.jpe

Most anyone living at the time can clearly recall hearing the news on that Friday afternoon of Nov. 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.Little wonder that several movies have dealt with those events in Dallas more

Nov 18, 2013 6:15 PM Film Reviews

ae.jpg.jpe

Daunting international tension has been the subject of several movies in which the president of the United States had to bite the bullet to avoid nuclear war. Among the most notable are Fail Safe (1964) with Henry Fonda; World War III (1982... more

Oct 8, 2013 11:02 PM A&E Feature

aegate.jpg.jpe

Who are the all-time best movie villains—actors we love to hate on the big screen? This is a challenging question even for dedicated film aficionados.Quickly coming to my mind are Charles Laughton more

Jul 17, 2013 12:01 AM A&E Feature

solo_ante_el_peligro_3.jpg.jpe

Westerns are the most cherished American film genre, providing rip-roaring action and powerful drama. Some of the most provocative, often in black-and-white, probed the psychology beneath the gunplay. In my favorite more

Mar 24, 2013 5:21 PM A&E Feature

a&e.jpg.jpe

Over the years, most movie remakes have been woeful. Recent examples include The Manchurian Candidate (2004) a botched version of 1962’s black-and-white beauty; 3:10 to Yuma (2007), a dud compared to 1957’s more

Feb 27, 2013 3:16 PM A&E Feature

film.widea.jpg.jpe

With the nasty, contentious, divisive 2012 presidential election now history—and a movie about Abraham Lincoln in theaters—here’s an intriguing question: Which actors, over the years, were most effective portraying more

Dec 26, 2012 3:51 PM A&E Feature

the-downer.jpg.jpe

Remember the days when neighborhood movie houses were an integral part of many residential areas of the city? These mostly small theaters boasted a single screen and double features and attracted big crowds almost every more

Nov 6, 2012 2:08 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES