Richard G. Carter
Remember the Temptations!
Over the years, a number of movies documented the formative years of original black rhythm and blues, which evolved into rock ‘n’ roll. Such films chronicled the music and true, or fictionalized, life and times of individuals, vocal groups ... more
Feb 11, 2016 12:48 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Hollywood’s Classic Years?
In the mid-1950s, Hollywood proudly proclaimed that “Movies Are Better Than Ever.” And it was hard to argue the point, with many of the brightest stars at their peak, innovations such as wide-screen cinemascope, 3D and patron-friendly pr... more
Oct 1, 2014 1:25 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Big City Crime Movies
In Chicago in1934, notorious mobster John Dillinger had just finished watching Manhattan Melodrama, an archetypal New York crime movie, before being gunned down by FBI agents near the Biograph Theater. Since then, many fine vintage films ab... more
May 14, 2014 1:07 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Hollywood and the Kennedy Assassination
Most anyone living at the time can clearly recall hearing the news on that Friday afternoon of Nov. 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.Little wonder that several movies have dealt with those events in Dallas more
Nov 18, 2013 6:15 PM Richard G. Carter Film Reviews
‘The Missiles of October’
Daunting international tension has been the subject of several movies in which the president of the United States had to bite the bullet to avoid nuclear war. Among the most notable are Fail Safe (1964) with Henry Fonda; World War III (1982... more
Oct 8, 2013 11:02 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
The One You Love to Hate
Who are the all-time best movie villains—actors we love to hate on the big screen? This is a challenging question even for dedicated film aficionados.Quickly coming to my mind are Charles Laughton more
Jul 17, 2013 12:01 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Best of the West
Westerns are the most cherished American film genre, providing rip-roaring action and powerful drama. Some of the most provocative, often in black-and-white, probed the psychology beneath the gunplay. In my favorite more
Mar 24, 2013 5:21 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Good Movie Remakes?
Over the years, most movie remakes have been woeful. Recent examples include The Manchurian Candidate (2004) a botched version of 1962’s black-and-white beauty; 3:10 to Yuma (2007), a dud compared to 1957’s more
Feb 27, 2013 3:16 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Clint Eastwood: Jazz Aficionado
Director-actor Clint Eastwood is best remembered for tough guy roles, but some of his best films echoed his love of jazz. more
Jul 18, 2017 11:57 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Remembering a Forgotten Black (and Blacklisted) Film Actor
As a movie-happy youngster in Milwaukee, I recall how African Americans in the 1940s to early ’50s marveled at the late black actor, Canada Lee, for his quality work in movies. In those days, most Hollywood movies focused on big-name white ... more
Feb 7, 2017 2:57 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
World War II Hollywood Style
Local film aficionado Richard G. Carter discusses his favorite World War II film the classic Battleground. more
Nov 8, 2016 1:28 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
The Movie Magic of Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet
To American moviegoers who grew up with black-and-white thrillers from the 1940s-’60s—and those who learned to love them watching vintage film channels on TCM—the names Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet are magic. American audiences probab... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:03 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Remember the Temptations!
Over the years, a number of movies documented the formative years of original black rhythm and blues, which evolved into rock ‘n’ roll. Such films chronicled the music and true, or fictionalized, life and times of individuals, vocal groups ... more
Feb 11, 2016 12:48 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Remembering the Movies
Richard G. Carter recalls films from Hollywood’s Golden Age, muses on behind-the-scenes tidbits, connects classics to real world events and compares several modern reboots to their originals. more
Dec 22, 2015 5:48 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
They Got Game
Longtime columnist Richard Carter reminisces about his favorite sports movies. more
Aug 18, 2015 7:58 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Newspapers on Film
Many great films have used newspapers in plots and settings. All the President’s Men is one of the best. more
Jul 14, 2015 9:23 PM Richard G. Carter Film Reviews
10 Great Boxing Films
With boxing enjoyinga national upsurge in interest due to the May 2 mega-million-dollar-fight forthe welterweight title between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, it’s worthrecalling some of the great, gritty movies about The Sweet Science... more
Apr 28, 2015 9:30 PM Richard G. Carter Film Reviews
10 Great Sniper Films
In view of the high-profile controversy over Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-nominated American Sniper , it’s interesting to note that wartime and peacetime sniper themes have defined a number of previous movies.Like the Eastwood film, several were taken.. more
Apr 3, 2015 9:00 PM Richard G. Carter Film Reviews
One Man’s Guide to Holiday Movies
Richard G. Carter offers short descriptions of 12 classic films invoking Christmas in a quirky, darker manner. Each has at least one memorable Yuletide scene or depicts a nontraditional Santa Claus, and each is slice-of-life serious. more
Dec 23, 2014 9:27 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Hollywood’s Classic Years?
In the mid-1950s, Hollywood proudly proclaimed that “Movies Are Better Than Ever.” And it was hard to argue the point, with many of the brightest stars at their peak, innovations such as wide-screen cinemascope, 3D and patron-friendly pr... more
Oct 1, 2014 1:25 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Big City Crime Movies
In Chicago in1934, notorious mobster John Dillinger had just finished watching Manhattan Melodrama, an archetypal New York crime movie, before being gunned down by FBI agents near the Biograph Theater. Since then, many fine vintage films ab... more
May 14, 2014 1:07 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Hollywood and the Kennedy Assassination
Most anyone living at the time can clearly recall hearing the news on that Friday afternoon of Nov. 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.Little wonder that several movies have dealt with those events in Dallas more
Nov 18, 2013 6:15 PM Richard G. Carter Film Reviews
‘The Missiles of October’
Daunting international tension has been the subject of several movies in which the president of the United States had to bite the bullet to avoid nuclear war. Among the most notable are Fail Safe (1964) with Henry Fonda; World War III (1982... more
Oct 8, 2013 11:02 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
The One You Love to Hate
Who are the all-time best movie villains—actors we love to hate on the big screen? This is a challenging question even for dedicated film aficionados.Quickly coming to my mind are Charles Laughton more
Jul 17, 2013 12:01 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Best of the West
Westerns are the most cherished American film genre, providing rip-roaring action and powerful drama. Some of the most provocative, often in black-and-white, probed the psychology beneath the gunplay. In my favorite more
Mar 24, 2013 5:21 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Good Movie Remakes?
Over the years, most movie remakes have been woeful. Recent examples include The Manchurian Candidate (2004) a botched version of 1962’s black-and-white beauty; 3:10 to Yuma (2007), a dud compared to 1957’s more
Feb 27, 2013 3:16 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Big Screen Politics
With the nasty, contentious, divisive 2012 presidential election now history—and a movie about Abraham Lincoln in theaters—here’s an intriguing question: Which actors, over the years, were most effective portraying more
Dec 26, 2012 3:51 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Milwaukee’s Neighborhood Movie Theaters
Remember the days when neighborhood movie houses were an integral part of many residential areas of the city? These mostly small theaters boasted a single screen and double features and attracted big crowds almost every more
Nov 6, 2012 2:08 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature 1 Comments