Richard Ganoung

Love and War with In Tandem's 'Time Stands Still'
Playwright Donald Margulies examines what’s fair in love and war in Time Stands Still, a powerful play that focuses on Sarah, a photojournalist who’s returned home from Iraq after being injured by an IED blast. It’s currently being shown by... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:07 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: February 23, 2017
Time Stands Still “…asks important questions about the world by engaging us in a very personal story," per In Tandem Theatre’s production director Chris Flieller; Danny Polanski directs Outskirts Theatre Company’s production of Love Lett... more
Feb 21, 2017 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
‘Stargirl’ at First Stage
Keeping with the company’s mission of embracing and celebrating the individual, First Stage is mounting Y York’s adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s novel Stargirl. This moving story explores the beauties and challenges of being the new kid at s... more
Jan 6, 2015 9:43 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Stargirl With First Stage Next Month
First Stage raises the curtain on 2015 with playwright Y. York’s adaptation of the Jerry Spinelli children’s book Stargirl. Recommended for kids 10 and up, the play tells the story of a homeschooled girl who enrolls in a high school that is much b.. more
Dec 22, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Renaissance’s ‘Enfrascada’ Conjures Comedic Rapport
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Tanya Saracho's engrossing comedy Enfrascada. It's a contemporary story of friendship between four women set in and around Chicago... more
Oct 25, 2012 4:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
In Tandem Finds Fun in 'Veronica's Position'
In Tandem Theatre brilliantly executes Veronica's Position, a comedy about politics and principles set on the precipice of the final decade of the 20th century. The play is set in motion when a drama-queen actress (an Elizabeth Taylor-like ... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brewers vs. Mets
It’s a beautiful day, so it looks like the roof at Miller Park should be open for the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6:10 pm. game against the New York Mets this evening. more
May 29, 2010