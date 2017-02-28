RSS

Richard Ganoung

tandembytanyadhein.jpg.jpe

Playwright Donald Margulies examines what’s fair in love and war in Time Stands Still, a powerful play that focuses on Sarah, a photojournalist who’s returned home from Iraq after being injured by an IED blast. It’s currently being shown by... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:07 PM Theater

intandem.jpg.jpe

Time Stands Still “…asks important questions about the world by engaging us in a very personal story," per In Tandem Theatre’s production director Chris Flieller; Danny Polanski directs Outskirts Theatre Company’s production of Love Lett... more

Feb 21, 2017 3:07 PM Performing Arts Weekly

theatrepreview_stargirl.jpg.jpe

Keeping with the company’s mission of embracing and celebrating the individual, First Stage is mounting Y York’s adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s novel Stargirl. This moving story explores the beauties and challenges of being the new kid at s... more

Jan 6, 2015 9:43 PM Theater

curtains_stargirl_firststage.jpg.jpe

firststage.org

First Stage raises the curtain on 2015 with playwright Y. York’s adaptation of the Jerry Spinelli children’s book Stargirl. Recommended for kids 10 and up, the play tells the story of a homeschooled girl who enrolls in a high school that is much b.. more

Dec 22, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Tanya Saracho's engrossing comedy Enfrascada. It's a contemporary story of friendship between four women set in and around Chicago... more

Oct 25, 2012 4:22 PM Theater

In Tandem Theatre brilliantly executes Veronica's Position, a comedy about politics and principles set on the precipice of the final decade of the 20th century. The play is set in motion when a drama-queen actress (an Elizabeth Taylor-like ... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage11064.jpe

It’s a beautiful day, so it looks like the roof at Miller Park should be open for the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6:10 pm. game against the New York Mets this evening. more

May 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES