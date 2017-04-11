Richard Greenberg
The Magical Realism of Renaissance Theaterworks' 'The Violet Hour'
Richard Greenberg’s The Violet Hour graces the stage of Renaissance Theaterworks with a profound yet playful exploration of 20th-century history, the power structures of relationships and the nature of time itself. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:30 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Performing Arts Weekly Week of April 6, 2017
Renaissance Theaterworks concludes their season with the quirky comedy The Violet Hour, while Boozy Bard Productions, Marquette Theater, All In Productions, the SMPAC and the Marcus Center present one-man shows and plays of their own. Class... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Free Theatre In An East Side Home With the Author's Voice
The Milwaukee Theatre community is inundated with genuine talent. The talented actor-to-production ratio is disappointing, but this is a very sluggish economy. And so its really nice to see actors getting together and performing work for its own.. more
Jun 10, 2012 11:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee’s Central Library A treasure of free information
Theseeds of Milwaukee’s library system were planted in 1847, a year afterMilwaukee Milwaukee Sentinel, ,Milwaukee Color more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE