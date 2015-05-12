Richard Hynson
Classical Happening: Bel Canto
Bel Canto Chorus performs “Modern American Choral Masters” at Renaissance Place. more
May 12, 2015 7:45 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Classical Happenings
Richard Hynson leads the Bel Canto Chorus and Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra in James MacMillan’s Seven Last Words from the Cross and Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 9, at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, 2333 S. Sixth S... more
Feb 26, 2014 1:08 AM None - Do Not Delete Classical Music
Bold Audio Spectacles on the Lake
“It'll never look the same,” my friend said as we left the North Point Water Tower section of UW-Milwaukee’s “Summerdances—Stephan Koplowitz: Water Sight more
Jun 18, 2013 10:29 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Bel Canto Sings Brahms’ ‘German Requiem’
Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) composed one of the great masterpieces of sacred choral music, the “German Requiem,” by astutely, even assiduously, avoiding standard requiem texts and references. Its emotional power was drawn from the deaths... more
May 14, 2013 11:53 PM John Jahn Classical Music
What’s Behind the Façade?
Sadly, Façade: An Entertainment, a collaborative production of Danceworks Performance Company, Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra and Milwaukee Opera Theatre, was ruined for me by the unworkable acoustics of the more
May 1, 2013 3:59 PM John Schneider Classical Music
An Entertaining Façade
Danceworks Performance Company, Milwaukee Opera Theatre and the Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra join forces to bring Edith Sitwell and William Walton’s Façade to the stage. This is the second consecutive season of more
Apr 22, 2013 5:22 PM Joel K. Boyd A&E Feature
Bel Canto Delivers Dvorak's 'Stabat Mater'
Next up for the Bel Canto Chorus is Dvorak's classic Stabat Mater, directed by maestro Richard Hynson. First performed in Prague in 1880 (and also known as the “Czech Messiah”), the solemn score was composed to honor Dvorak's daughte more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Bel Canto Chorus' 'Evensong' Celebration
Maestro Richard Hynson and the 100 voices of the Bel Canto Chorus will perform Hynson's Evensong at the St. Joseph Center Chapel. Hynson wrote the piece in 1999 to commemorate his first decade with Bel Canto and to honor patrons David and R... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music