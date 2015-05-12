RSS

Richard Hynson

Bel Canto Chorus performs “Modern American Choral Masters” at Renaissance Place. more

May 12, 2015 7:45 PM Classical Music

classical.jpg.jpe

Richard Hynson leads the Bel Canto Chorus and Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra in James MacMillan’s Seven Last Words from the Cross and Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 9, at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, 2333 S. Sixth S... more

Feb 26, 2014 1:08 AM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

“It'll never look the same,” my friend said as we left the North Point Water Tower section of UW-Milwaukee’s “Summerdances—Stephan Koplowitz: Water Sight more

Jun 18, 2013 10:29 PM Classical Music

classicalpreview_belcanto.jpg.jpe

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) composed one of the great masterpieces of sacred choral music, the “German Requiem,” by astutely, even assiduously, avoiding standard requiem texts and references. Its emotional power was drawn from the deaths... more

May 14, 2013 11:53 PM Classical Music

dance_rev.jpg.jpe

Sadly, Façade: An Entertainment, a collaborative production of Danceworks Performance Company, Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra and Milwaukee Opera Theatre, was ruined for me by the unworkable acoustics of the more

May 1, 2013 3:59 PM Classical Music

danceworks.jpg.jpe

Danceworks Performance Company, Milwaukee Opera Theatre and the Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra join forces to bring Edith Sitwell and William Walton’s Façade to the stage. This is the second consecutive season of more

Apr 22, 2013 5:22 PM A&E Feature

blogimage18688.jpe

Next up for the Bel Canto Chorus is Dvorak's classic Stabat Mater, directed by maestro Richard Hynson. First performed in Prague in 1880 (and also known as the “Czech Messiah”), the solemn score was composed to honor Dvorak's daughte more

May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Maestro Richard Hynson and the 100 voices of the Bel Canto Chorus will perform Hynson's Evensong at the St. Joseph Center Chapel. Hynson wrote the piece in 1999 to commemorate his first decade with Bel Canto and to honor patrons David and R... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES