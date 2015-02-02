RSS

Richard Maltby Jr.

curtains_auditionsbaby.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Impending parenthood is very dramatic. I suppose it could also be construed by some to be musical. Back in the early 1980s, Richard Maltby Jr., David Shire and Sybille Pearson wrote a musical on the subject. It follows the lives of three couples a.. more

Feb 2, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

rep.jpg.jpe

Head on over to the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Stackner Cabaret and you’ll find that the joint is really jumpin’ given the excellent production of Ain’t Mishbehavin’ currently shakin’ the rafters more

Mar 19, 2014 5:41 PM Theater

It’s been close to a decade since Johnny Cash passed away. But his musical legacy lives on, most recently in the readapted musical, Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, which opened at The Rep’s Stackner Cabaret last more

Mar 6, 2013 4:17 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES