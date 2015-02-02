Richard Maltby Jr.
Auditions for Bay Players BABY
Impending parenthood is very dramatic. I suppose it could also be construed by some to be musical. Back in the early 1980s, Richard Maltby Jr., David Shire and Sybille Pearson wrote a musical on the subject. It follows the lives of three couples a.. more
Feb 2, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Fats Waller at the Stackner
Head on over to the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Stackner Cabaret and you’ll find that the joint is really jumpin’ given the excellent production of Ain’t Mishbehavin’ currently shakin’ the rafters more
Mar 19, 2014 5:41 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Classic Cash at the Stackner
It’s been close to a decade since Johnny Cash passed away. But his musical legacy lives on, most recently in the readapted musical, Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, which opened at The Rep’s Stackner Cabaret last more
Mar 6, 2013 4:17 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater