Richard Nixon

In The American Presidency for Beginners, Justin Slaughter Doty boils down the first 44 presidents and over 200 years of history in 290 pages. Highly opinionated yet generally fair-minded, Doty isn’t afraid to call out presidents captive to... more

Mar 21, 2017 2:57 PM Books

When you’re from Wisconsin, you learn not to take everything Republican Congressman Paul Ryan says at face value. It is true Ryan generated positive headlines for himself by going on national television to publicly reverse his previous posi... more

May 10, 2016 3:43 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Whether or not the actual Oval Office conversation is accurately echoed by the movie, Elvis & Nixon highlights the real parallels between two seemingly antithetical men who made history in the last century. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:12 PM Film Reviews

None of Donald Trump’s most brazenly offensive views are all that different from those Paul Ryan and other Republicans regularly employ to attract small-minded, mean-spirited voters to their party. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:36 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

Back in 1965, Neil Simon wrote a comedy about a couple of guys forced to move in together. The Odd Couple was a huge hit. Twenty years later, he adapted it to be a couple of women forced to move in together. Not quite as big a hit, but sti.. more

Nov 24, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Less than four months after Barack Obama's inauguration, the right-wing propaganda machine is already promoting the only imaginable conclusion to a Democratic administration that dares to achieve a second term more

May 13, 2013 1:38 AM News Features

Why are ideas widely supported in most of the country so often portrayed as controversial, polarizing and divisive once they are taken up by legislatures? Why does the professional political class seem like a wholly separate more

Mar 7, 2013 11:39 PM News Features

So the three-year John Doe criminal investigation some hoped would terminate the political career of Republican Gov. Scott Walker ends not with a bang, but a whimper. more

Mar 5, 2013 10:53 PM Taking Liberties

The biggest divide in politics in Wisconsin over the past two years hasn’t been between the left and the right. It’s been between the honest and the dishonest.Republicans insist that’s not true more

Nov 28, 2012 3:41 PM Taking Liberties

This may seem like a naïve question coming from someone who lived through Watergate, but when did... more

May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

When Richard Nixon declared to a gathering of editorsin 1973, “I am not a crook,” he was wrong. He was a crook, and columnist Jack Anderson did more than anyone toexpose his manifold... more

Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Since it debuted over a deceade and a half ago, Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues has secured its place in theatre history. Easily one of the more enduring theatrical contributions of the  1990’s, the Vagina Monologues is regularly performed all .. more

Apr 12, 2010 11:32 AM Theater

I’m Art Kumbalek and manoh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I was Kumbalek/Nixon. ,Art for Art's Sake more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

