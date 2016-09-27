Richard Strauss
Richard Strauss’ ‘Four Last Songs’
A young singer, Rachel Willis-Sørenson, sang the Four Last Songs (Vier letzte Lieder) by Richard Strauss (composed in 1948) with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening with a voice finely attuned to the music. The concert al...
Sep 27, 2016 2:38 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
All Strauss at the MSO
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert last Saturday evening proved that it is not always necessary to have guest artists as soloists to create an excellent performance. Two stars from the orchestra were spotlighted as soloists in an all-...
Mar 3, 2015 2:20 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Jeffrey Kahane fills in at MSO
When Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra guest conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali cancelled last week because of illness, guest pianist Jeffrey Kahane stepped in as conductor. Earlier in the week Frankly Music celebrated the 150th birthday of Richard...
Dec 2, 2014 11:06 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Revelations in Schumann, Berg and Strauss
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under guest conductor Asher Fisch performed Schumann, Berg and Strauss with mezzo-soprano soloist Michelle DeYoung.
Nov 25, 2014 9:18 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
A Burst of Mozart
The young Italian-German violinist Augustin Hadelich is the rare artist who can make Mozart sizzle. Many musicians find the refined style of Mozart by containing expression. Hadelich seemed released by it. At Milwaukee
May 8, 2013 3:27 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
When Guns Meet Rosenkavalier
"This next one is by country legend Robert Schumann," joked the opera singer Andrew Wilkowske as he introduced his arrangement of the Romantic German composer's "Ich grolle nicht." In the translation by Kelley
Mar 26, 2013 10:30 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Seduced by Salome
Perhaps no other composer's career fell so neatly into two distinct halves as that of Richard Strauss.
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Opera Insight
Based on an Oscar Wilde play, the Richard Strauss opera Salome was incredibly controversial.
Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee