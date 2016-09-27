RSS

Richard Strauss

A young singer, Rachel Willis-Sørenson, sang the Four Last Songs (Vier letzte Lieder) by Richard Strauss (composed in 1948) with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening with a voice finely attuned to the music. The concert al... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:38 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert last Saturday evening proved that it is not always necessary to have guest artists as soloists to create an excellent performance. Two stars from the orchestra were spotlighted as soloists in an all-... more

Mar 3, 2015 2:20 PM Classical Music

When Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra guest conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali cancelled last week because of illness, guest pianist Jeffrey Kahane stepped in as conductor. Earlier in the week Frankly Music celebrated the 150th birthday of Richard... more

Dec 2, 2014 11:06 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under guest conductor Asher Fisch performed Schumann, Berg and Strauss with mezzo-soprano soloist Michelle DeYoung. more

Nov 25, 2014 9:18 PM Classical Music

The young Italian-German violinist Augustin Hadelich is the rare artist who can make Mozart sizzle. Many musicians find the refined style of Mozart by containing expression. Hadelich seemed released by it. At Milwaukee more

May 8, 2013 3:27 AM Classical Music

"This next one is by country legend Robert Schumann," joked the opera singer Andrew Wilkowske as he introduced his arrangement of the Romantic German composer's “Ich grolle nicht.” In the translation by Kelley more

Mar 26, 2013 10:30 PM Classical Music

Thirty years is a long time for any event and a 30th anniversary gives reason to pause and take stock. This year the Latin American Film Series marks its 30th birthday with 12 feature-length films from Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay, Bolivia, Mexico.. more

Mar 31, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Playing Oscar trivial pursuit is probably more fun than watching the actual event live on TV. HollywoodWinners & Losers A to Z (published by Limelight Editions) is an almost up to date guidebook for Oscar trivia: actors department. The book went .. more

Feb 23, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

