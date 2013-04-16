Richard Taylor
Celebrating An Art Tradition
Apr 16, 2013 10:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Revive at Tory Folliard's "COLOR!"
In a serendipitous complement to the Milwaukee Art Museum’s recently opened exhibition “Color Rush: 75 Years of Color Photography in America,” ToryFolliard Gallery presents their interpretation of how artists explore color inthe exhibition ti.. more
Feb 22, 2013 8:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Peck School of the Arts Honors Alumni
UW-Milwaukee is honoring 50 years of support for art, dance, design, music and theater by sponsoring the Peck School of the Arts' “Year of the Arts.” To jump-start the celebration, the... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Rock For Tots
Ten bands from the Milwaukee and Chicago area will perform at Kelly’s Bleachers 2 in Wind Lake, Wis., as part of a day-long benefit for Toys for Tots. Scheduled performers include Julie Schroeder, The Carpetbaggers, The Liam Ford Band, Luky... more
Dec 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Decibully Listening Party
The wait is over: After long delays, Milwaukee’s kaleidoscopic indie-rock ensemble Decibully will finally release its own personal Chinese Democracy, World Travels Fast. The band has been streaming the record online for a year now, but,Toda... more
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee