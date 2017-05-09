RSS

Richard

film_thedinner.jpg.jpe

Great films can be made around people talking over a meal, but The Dinner is not an especially scintillating conversation. more

May 9, 2017 2:15 PM Film Reviews

brickthroughthewindow.jpg.jpe

The unwritten history of Milwaukee’s unheard music has been updated in Steven Nodine’s Brick Through the Window: An Oral History of Punk Rock, New Wave and Noise in Milwaukee, 1964-1984, a launch event for which takes place at 7 p.m. on Fri... more

Feb 14, 2017 3:41 PM Books

blogimage65.jpe

What’s more, it’s set in his hometown and the main characters are his sister, How do I book a cruise? ,Off the Cuff more

Nov 22, 2007 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES