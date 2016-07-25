Richie Sexson
Deadline Dealing: A Brief History of Brewers Deadline Trades, Part One
The tradingdeadline, as we known it today, is a relatively new phenomenon. Theproliferation of free agency, the wide gulf between large and small market teamspending, and the expanded playoff format have all heightened the stakes forteams.. more
Jul 25, 2016 4:43 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
Caps, Clocks and Bobbles: A Brief History of Milwaukee Brewers Giveaway Items
Matthew J. Prigge traces the history of stadium giveaways in Milwaukee, from plastic coffee mugs and seat cushions to Beanie Babies and bobbleheads. more
Mar 15, 2016 1:38 PM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature
NAACP Elections To Be Held on Saturday
The highly contentious campaign for the leadership of the Milwaukee branch of the NAACP will end on Saturday, when the national organization will hold the election for the local branch.The election comes after months of controversy about cu... more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments