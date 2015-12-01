RSS

Rick Barrett

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s re-election campaign has one recurring theme: Abele got rid of the insiders in county government and is now working for you, the voters. In fact, Abele’s record in office shows that he’s the opposite... more

Dec 1, 2015 9:14 PM News Features 5 Comments

Beginning this fall, Milwaukee leaders will be seizing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to add high-rises to the city’s skyline, improve access to the lakefront and develop under-used space more

Sep 18, 2013 1:48 AM News Features

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele unveiled his favorite proposal for the publicly owned 2 acres of prime real estate overlooking Lake Michigan, a 44-story tower dubbed The... more

Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

