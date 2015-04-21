Rick Graham
Theatre Gigante Marries Dance, Theater and More
Theatre Gigante Presents the Milwaukee premiere of Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more
Apr 21, 2015 7:37 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Milwaukee Ballet’s 'Peter Pan' Airs Nationally
If you couldn’t see it live, here’s a television version to rival Mary Martin’s. If you saw it at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, you can thrill to it again in close-up more
Apr 18, 2014 1:08 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Me, You, Art and Trout
Theatre Gigante’s 25th anniversary belongs especially to Isabelle Kralj, the pioneering founder... more
Sep 24, 2012 12:45 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Revising a Classic
A great deal happens both on and beneath the surface of Michael Pink's generous ballet Peter Pan, created for the Milwaukee Ballet in 2010 and revised earlier this year for the Colorado Ballet and again for Milwaukee. With deepened interpr... more
May 14, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music