Rick Pendzich
Strong Performances by Young Artists at UWM’s Winterdances
This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more
Feb 7, 2017 3:50 PM John Schneider Dance
Divorce and Dementia in Next Act’s Cleverly Crafted ‘The Other Place’
Feb 7, 2017 3:47 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Cupid’s Arrows Hit the Mark in Skylight’s ‘I Love You’
Feb 7, 2017 3:42 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
A Noël Coward Comedy at Broadway Theatre Center
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre closes its season with a satisfyingly comic production of Noël Coward’s 1925 comedy Fallen Angels more
Apr 19, 2016 4:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Fallen Angels’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Noël Coward’s beloved drawing room comedy, Fallen Angels, April 14-May 1 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more
Apr 5, 2016 1:55 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Love and Paranoia with Splinter Group
Splinter Group Theatre stages a dark romantic drama of psychosis and vulnerability with an intimate production of Tracy Letts’ Bug. more
Sep 15, 2015 8:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Love and Paranoia with Splinter Group
Splinter Group Theatre stages an endearingly uncomfortable love story this month. Tracy Letts’ Bug finds Niffer Clarke in the role of Agnes: a woman living in a run-down motel room outside of Okla,Theater more
Sep 14, 2015 12:01 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
First Stage’s 'Hamlet' With Kids
The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark is one of the most daunting dramas imaginable. Staging it in a way that embraces the powerful drama at its heart without delving into gross exaggeration probably ranks as one of the biggest challenges in al.. more
May 13, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Powerful Pooka at the Powerhouse Theater
“I wrestled with reality for over 40 years and I’m happy to say I finally won out over it.” So says Elwood, friend to the giant rabbit pooka, Harvey, when questioned by psychiatric doctors. Mary more
Nov 26, 2014 12:09 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Dorothy and Toto come to Milwaukee
Adapted in 1987 for the Royal Shakespeare Company, John Kane’s The Wizard of Oz closely resembles the film and L. Frank Baum’s novel in terms of storytelling. Skylight Music Theatre brings this version to Milwaukee with all of the 1939 movi... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Boulevard Theatre Goes the Distance with ‘Pal Joey’
Boulevard Theatre’s season opener finds the troupe on the move—literally. And the change of scenery served the company well last weekend in its limited run of the more
Oct 1, 2014 3:18 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
I Hear a Musical Hybrid
Written especially for the Skylight Music Theatre and directed by the composer Daron Hagen, I Hear America Singing arrives as something of a mixed bag. It’s described as a hybrid of musical and opera, and purports to be a reinvention of tra... more
May 14, 2014 4:44 PM Steve Spice Theater
Classic Farce Done Well
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre tightly executes a classic work of light comedy with a production of Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor. Rick Pendzich shows considerable comic mastery in the role of Max, the nebbishy assistant who has dreams of perform... more
Apr 16, 2014 2:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Anatole, the Mouse with Big Ideas
For a little guy, Anatole the mouse has some pretty big ideas. How he manages to make life better for everyone around him is one of the themes in First Stage’s new musical, Anatole more
Mar 5, 2014 11:03 PM Anne Siegel Theater
The Dark Side of Grace?
Craig Wright's Grace thrives on various elements of discomfort. Next Act Theatre deftly navigates its way through the uncomfortably odd angles of Wright's script in its production of this tragic drama. more
Apr 12, 2013 4:36 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Anatomy of a Moment
Puerto Rico-born Craig Wright is probably best known as a television writer. The man who created “Dirty Sexy Money” has a Masters of Divinity degree from United Theological Seminary and is also a playwright. His dark more
Mar 18, 2013 4:24 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Skylight’s ‘Avenue Q’ Deserves a Hand
Skylight Music Theatre opened its season with Avenue Q, an adult, puppet-based musical that attempts the tricky feat of using comedy to delve into sophisticated themes. Under the direction of Donna Drake... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:58 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Another Journey Into Seuss
First Stage Chilren's Theatre revisits SEUSSICAL--THE MUSICAL for the first time in a few years. And while I feel like almost any producion of the contemporary children's classic is going to pale in comparison to First Stage's last production w.. more
Sep 25, 2011 6:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Blogging With Jeeves, Wooster and Bertie
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2010-2011 season with a production of Jeeves Intervenesa comedy bsed on the early 20th century stories by P.G. Wodehouse. If you hear the names Jeeves, you think of a butler. Wodehouse is the reason for th.. more
Aug 4, 2010 3:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
