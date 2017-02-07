RSS

Rick Pendzich

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:50 PM Dance

Feb 7, 2017 3:47 PM Theater

Feb 7, 2017 3:42 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre closes its season with a satisfyingly comic production of Noël Coward’s 1925 comedy Fallen Angels more

Apr 19, 2016 4:45 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Noël Coward’s beloved drawing room comedy, Fallen Angels, April 14-May 1 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more

Apr 5, 2016 1:55 PM Theater

Splinter Group Theatre stages a dark romantic drama of psychosis and vulnerability with an intimate production of Tracy Letts’ Bug. more

Sep 15, 2015 8:20 PM Theater

www.splinter-group.org

Splinter Group Theatre stages an endearingly uncomfortable love story this month. Tracy Letts’ Bug finds Niffer Clarke in the role of Agnes: a woman living in a run-down motel room outside of Okla,Theater more

Sep 14, 2015 12:01 PM Theater

The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark is one of the most daunting dramas imaginable. Staging it in a way that embraces the powerful drama at its heart without delving into gross exaggeration probably ranks as one of the biggest challenges in al.. more

May 13, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Michael Brosilow

“I wrestled with reality for over 40 years and I’m happy to say I finally won out over it.” So says Elwood, friend to the giant rabbit pooka, Harvey, when questioned by psychiatric doctors. Mary more

Nov 26, 2014 12:09 AM Theater

Photo from skylightmusictheatre.org

Adapted in 1987 for the Royal Shakespeare Company, John Kane’s The Wizard of Oz closely resembles the film and L. Frank Baum’s novel in terms of storytelling. Skylight Music Theatre brings this version to Milwaukee with all of the 1939 movi... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:34 PM Theater

Boulevard Theatre’s season opener finds the troupe on the move—literally. And the change of scenery served the company well last weekend in its limited run of the more

Oct 1, 2014 3:18 PM Theater

Written especially for the Skylight Music Theatre and directed by the composer Daron Hagen, I Hear America Singing arrives as something of a mixed bag. It’s described as a hybrid of musical and opera, and purports to be a reinvention of tra... more

May 14, 2014 4:44 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre tightly executes a classic work of light comedy with a production of Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor. Rick Pendzich shows considerable comic mastery in the role of Max, the nebbishy assistant who has dreams of perform... more

Apr 16, 2014 2:06 AM Theater

For a little guy, Anatole the mouse has some pretty big ideas. How he manages to make life better for everyone around him is one of the themes in First Stage’s new musical, Anatole more

Mar 5, 2014 11:03 PM Theater

Craig Wright's Grace thrives on various elements of discomfort. Next Act Theatre deftly navigates its way through the uncomfortably odd angles of Wright's script in its production of this tragic drama. more

Apr 12, 2013 4:36 PM Theater

Puerto Rico-born Craig Wright is probably best known as a television writer. The man who created “Dirty Sexy Money” has a Masters of Divinity degree from United Theological Seminary and is also a playwright. His dark more

Mar 18, 2013 4:24 PM Theater

Skylight Music Theatre opened its season with Avenue Q, an adult, puppet-based musical that attempts the tricky feat of using comedy to delve into sophisticated themes. Under the direction of Donna Drake... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:58 PM Theater

 First Stage Chilren's Theatre revisits SEUSSICAL--THE MUSICAL for the first time in a few years. And while I feel like almost any producion of the contemporary children's classic is going to pale in comparison to First Stage's last production w.. more

Sep 25, 2011 6:42 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2010-2011 season with a production of Jeeves Intervenesa comedy bsed on the early 20th century stories by P.G. Wodehouse. If you hear the names Jeeves, you think of a butler. Wodehouse is the reason for th.. more

Aug 4, 2010 3:55 PM Theater

The Goodnight Loving fourth album, The Goodnight Loving Supper Club , is a grab bag of early, jangly rock ’n’ roll, twangy rockabilly and soda-fountain pop. The group keeps their songs to two or three minutes, and their four members more

Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

