Photo by Timothy Moder

Next Act Theatre’s production of William Luce’s Bravo, Caruso! is a charming foray into the humanity of one of opera’s greatest tenors, Enrico Caruso. David Cecsarini and Christopher Tramantana bring to life the star and his valet with warm... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:27 PM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

In Tandem Theatre closes its 16th season with James McLure’s 1959 Pink Thunderbird, two short plays performed back-to-back. Laundry and Bourbon (directed by Jane Flieller) is about three women living in 1978 Maynard, Texas, and Lone Star (d... more

Apr 30, 2014 1:42 AM Theater

theater2.jpg.jpe

The generative question for Jason Wells’ Perfect Mendacity was whether individuals trained in Method Acting could beat a polygraph test. Method Acting allows practitioners to generate emotions on cue through conditioned mental imagery. Empl... more

Sep 25, 2013 12:39 AM Theater

Leslie Fitzwater stands onstage as legendary French diva Edith Piaf. There's a beautifully tragic tone to her voice. Notes cascade out into the theater. Rick Rasmussen's set strikes the same simple elegance as the singer herself and the sin... more

Jan 31, 2013 3:35 PM Theater

A Casual Evening’s Musical MurderGiven its relatively humble components, In Tandem Theatre’s final show of the season seems very casual. Actually, it ends up being one of the more seamless musicals of the seasonendlessly better than most of the .. more

May 3, 2011 11:13 AM Theater

  The only thing worse than apolitician without any vision is one who cl Comment on this article at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,Taking Liberties more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

