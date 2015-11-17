Rick Rasmussen
A Divo’s Final Performance
Next Act Theatre’s production of William Luce’s Bravo, Caruso! is a charming foray into the humanity of one of opera’s greatest tenors, Enrico Caruso. David Cecsarini and Christopher Tramantana bring to life the star and his valet with warm... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:27 PM Selena Milewski Theater
A Slice of Life in 1978 Texas
In Tandem Theatre closes its 16th season with James McLure’s 1959 Pink Thunderbird, two short plays performed back-to-back. Laundry and Bourbon (directed by Jane Flieller) is about three women living in 1978 Maynard, Texas, and Lone Star (d... more
Apr 30, 2014 1:42 AM Selena Milewski Theater
The Truth Will Out
The generative question for Jason Wells’ Perfect Mendacity was whether individuals trained in Method Acting could beat a polygraph test. Method Acting allows practitioners to generate emotions on cue through conditioned mental imagery. Empl... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:39 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Beautiful Class at Skylight
Leslie Fitzwater stands onstage as legendary French diva Edith Piaf. There's a beautifully tragic tone to her voice. Notes cascade out into the theater. Rick Rasmussen's set strikes the same simple elegance as the singer herself and the sin... more
Jan 31, 2013 3:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Genius Musical Murder With In Tandem
A Casual Evening’s Musical MurderGiven its relatively humble components, In Tandem Theatre’s final show of the season seems very casual. Actually, it ends up being one of the more seamless musicals of the seasonendlessly better than most of the .. more
May 3, 2011 11:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Hundred-Year Deal
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments