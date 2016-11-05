Rick Ross
Rumors in Germantown
Nov 5, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee’s Improvised Music Renaissance
To those in theknow, Milwaukee has emerged as a serious center for improvised music. Major voices have recently brought their joyful noise to our fair city and the comingweeks hold more soul-stirring, mind-expanding creative music. Those w.. more
Nov 3, 2016 7:48 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Wale Vies to One Up Himself
Rapper Wale has never made a secret of his desire to have each of his albums outsell the last. He titled his second album Ambition after all. On his latest album, The more
Oct 8, 2013 12:07 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Keri Hilson to Play Marcus Amphitheater
Lil Wayne has added a 40-date second leg to his I Am Music tour, which includes a performance at Milwaukee's Marcus Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Supporting act Rick Ross will rejoin Lil Wayne for the second leg of the tour, but the rest of .. more
May 10, 2011 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rick Ross
Teflon Don is a fittingly titled victory lap for Rick Ross. After being outed in 2008 as a former correctional officer—a revelation that would have almost instantly killed the credibility and careers of most mid-level gangsta more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Best Albums of 2010
What a fantastic year. In 2010, indie-rock regained its fight, rappers indulged their ambitions, R&B singers fired on all cylinders and songwriters of all genres let it all hang out. Below are my 10 favorites of the year, followed by 10 excellent .. more
Dec 9, 2010 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Rick Ross, Lower Dens and Department of Eagles
Miami rapper Rick Ross continues his remarkable transformation from one-dimensional gangsta throwback to bona fide album artist on his fourth record, Teflon Don. Jay-Z, T.I., Kanye West, Gucci Mane and Drake are among the album's guests, but the T.. more
Jul 20, 2010 6:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
PrideFest featuring Brandy
Milwaukee’s weekend-long LGBT celebration has always emphasized music and celebration over parades and politics, and in recent years PrideFest has secured entertainment lineups that rival any other pride event in the country. Today the thre... more
Jun 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lambs of Abortion
It must be tough to be Lambs of Abortion, a paranoid Milwaukee band convinced that everyone’s out to get them. Republicans, Fox News, oil executives and Evangelical leaders are at the heart of the worldwide conspiracy that Lambs of Abortion... more
Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments
Search for Love
The Sum of Us, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's newest production, has the upbeat feel of an Au The Sum of Us ,Theater more
Feb 23, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater 1 Comments