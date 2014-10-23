Rick Springfield
Kerstin Winking on Global Collaborations and Amsterdam Art Museums
Artist's Now is a lecture series put on by UWM's Peck School ofthe Arts. All the events take place on Wednesday's at 7 p.m. in the Arts Center Lecture Hall on the UWM campus. As a rule, these lectures are free, open to the pu.. more
Oct 23, 2014 12:36 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Frogz! with Imago Theatre at South Milwaukee PAC
The first time I saw a picture of one of Imago Theatre’s “Frogz,” I thought I was looking at a picture of an actual frog. They may not move perfectly like the little amphibians. (Humans simply do not have the anatomy. Those things have a muscul.. more
Oct 21, 2014 8:55 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Canopies Ready Debut LP; Release First Single, "The Plunderers and The Pillagers"
Sometimes it feels like Canopies are messing with us. In 2011 the Milwaukee group emerged with a shockingly addictive EP of synth-heavy psychedelic pop, then they all but disappeared for the better part of two years. They reappeared this February .. more
Oct 16, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Uprooted Theatre’s Fifth Annual AGAINST TYPE This Month
Later-onthis month Uprooted Theatre presents the next in an annual series ofremarkably interesting fundraising performances. Now in its fifth year AgainstType: Roles I’ll Never Play But I Could is an evening of actorsperforming characters they.. more
Oct 12, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rick Springfield
Rick Springfield's career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with... more
May 19, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rick Springfield
Rick Springfield's career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with his... more
May 18, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rick Springfield
Rick Springfield's career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with... more
May 17, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rick Springfield
Rick Springfield's career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with his 1972 debut, Beginnings , but a nasty payola scandal quickly tarnished... more
May 21, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rick Springfield
Rick Springfield's career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with his 1972 debut, Beginnings , but a nasty payola scandal quickly tarnished more
May 20, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rick Springfield
Rick Springfield's career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with his 1972 debut, Beginnings, but a nasty payola scandal quickly tarnished Springfield's more
May 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rick Springfield
Rick Springfield's career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with his 1972 debut, Beginnings, but a nasty payola scandal quickly tarnished Springfield's more
May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Is Open For Applications
The Matt Kemple-founded Milwaukee Comedy Festival has been around for quite some time now. Roughly half a decade, in fact. The Festival is looking for entrants for it 2011 program, due to hit Comedsportz Milwaukee this coming August 4th – 7th.W.. more
Mar 18, 2011 9:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Volcano Choir to Play a Rare U.S. Show at Turner Hall
Volcano Choir, the collaboration between Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and past and present members of the Milwaukee post-rock band Collections of Colonies of Bees, has never had especially large touring ambitions. When the group finally got around to .. more
Feb 16, 2011 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The 2011 Grammys: Upsets and Delights
I suspect that tonight's Arcade Fire album of the year Grammy victory will be remembered a lot like Elliott Smith's 1998 Academy Awards performance, an unforgettable moment for a little indie act that could. Never mind that Arcade Fire is not so l.. more
Feb 14, 2011 6:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rick Springfield
Rick Springfield’s career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with his 1972 debut, Beginnings . But a nasty payola scandal quickly tarnished more
May 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rick Springfield
Rick Springfield’s career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with his 1972 debut, Beginnings . But a nasty payola scandal quickly tarnished more
May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rick Springfield
Rick Springfield’s career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with his 1972 debut, Beginnings . But a nasty payola scandal quickly tarnished more
May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rick Springfield
It’s a good week to be a Rick Springfield fan in Milwaukee, as the “Jessie’s Girl” singer begins a whooping four-night stay at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino that’ll keep him here through Saturday night. Tonight he gives an elec more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rick Springfield
Thanks to the country’s persistent bout of ’80s nostalgia, Reagan-era icon Rick Springfield has been pretty busy in recent years. He’s toured extensively and even returned to his old soap opera, “General Hospital,” this time more
May 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rick Springfield
Thanks to the country’s persistent bout of ’80s nostalgia, Reagan-era icon Rick Springfield has been pretty busy in recent years. He’s toured extensively and even returned to his old soap opera, “General Hospital,” this time more
May 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee