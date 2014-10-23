RSS

Rick Springfield

Artist's Now is a lecture series put on by UWM's Peck School ofthe Arts. All the events take place on Wednesday's at 7 p.m. in the Arts Center Lecture Hall on the UWM campus. As a rule, these lectures are free, open to the pu.. more

Oct 23, 2014 12:36 AM Visual Arts

The first time I saw a picture of one of Imago Theatre’s “Frogz,” I thought I was looking at a picture of an actual frog. They may not move perfectly like the little amphibians. (Humans simply do not have the anatomy. Those things have a muscul.. more

Oct 21, 2014 8:55 AM Theater

Sometimes it feels like Canopies are messing with us. In 2011 the Milwaukee group emerged with a shockingly addictive EP of synth-heavy psychedelic pop, then they all but disappeared for the better part of two years. They reappeared this February .. more

Oct 16, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Later-onthis month Uprooted Theatre presents the next in an annual series ofremarkably interesting fundraising performances. Now in its fifth year AgainstType: Roles I’ll Never Play But I Could is an evening of actorsperforming characters they.. more

Oct 12, 2014 9:00 AM Theater

Rick Springfield's career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with... more
May 19, 2012

May 19, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Rick Springfield's career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with his 1972 debut, Beginnings , but a nasty payola scandal quickly tarnished... more

May 21, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Rick Springfield's career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with his 1972 debut, Beginnings , but a nasty payola scandal quickly tarnished more

May 20, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Rick Springfield's career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with his 1972 debut, Beginnings, but a nasty payola scandal quickly tarnished Springfield's more

May 19, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Rick Springfield's career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with his 1972 debut, Beginnings, but a nasty payola scandal quickly tarnished Springfield's more

May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Matt Kemple-founded Milwaukee Comedy Festival has been around for quite some time now. Roughly half a decade, in fact. The Festival is looking for entrants for it 2011 program, due to hit Comedsportz Milwaukee this coming August 4th – 7th.W.. more

Mar 18, 2011 9:54 AM Theater

Volcano Choir, the collaboration between Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and past and present members of the Milwaukee post-rock band Collections of Colonies of Bees, has never had especially large touring ambitions. When the group finally got around to .. more

Feb 16, 2011 3:19 PM On Music

I suspect that tonight's Arcade Fire album of the year Grammy victory will be remembered a lot like Elliott Smith's 1998 Academy Awards performance, an unforgettable moment for a little indie act that could. Never mind that Arcade Fire is not so l.. more

Feb 14, 2011 6:02 AM On Music

Rick Springfield’s career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with his 1972 debut, Beginnings . But a nasty payola scandal quickly tarnished more

May 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Rick Springfield’s career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with his 1972 debut, Beginnings . But a nasty payola scandal quickly tarnished more

May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Rick Springfield’s career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with his 1972 debut, Beginnings . But a nasty payola scandal quickly tarnished more

May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It’s a good week to be a Rick Springfield fan in Milwaukee, as the “Jessie’s Girl” singer begins a whooping four-night stay at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino that’ll keep him here through Saturday night. Tonight he gives an elec more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Thanks to the country’s persistent bout of ’80s nostalgia, Reagan-era icon Rick Springfield has been pretty busy in recent years. He’s toured extensively and even returned to his old soap opera, “General Hospital,” this time more

May 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Thanks to the country’s persistent bout of ’80s nostalgia, Reagan-era icon Rick Springfield has been pretty busy in recent years. He’s toured extensively and even returned to his old soap opera, “General Hospital,” this time more

May 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

