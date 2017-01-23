Rick Walters
Mid-Century Moderns in Top Form at MSO Concert
Two mighty works from the mid-20th century showed the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in top form on Saturday evening. more
Jan 23, 2017
Rose Ensemble’s Rich Vocal Blend at Early Music Now Concert
On Saturday, the Rose Ensemble performed to a full house audience in Saint Joseph Center Chapel. With its very high arched ceiling, its acoustics are ideal for choral music. more
Dec 12, 2016
Frankly Music’s Terrific Season Opener
In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more
Oct 4, 2016
Walking Through Scandinavia
Despite flutist Sonora Slocum’s excellent solo work in Carl Nielsen’s Concerto for Flute and Orchestra, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s performances of Scandinavian Classical pieces was competent but undistinguished. more
Feb 23, 2016
An Unflattering ‘Tosca’
Tosca, once notoriously called “that shabby little shocker” by an author/critic, is an opera about passion and murder. I wish there had been more passion in the performance I saw at Skylight Music Theatre on Sunday afternoon. Too often t... more
Sep 29, 2015
Present Music’s ‘Music Nation’
Present Music ended the season last Friday evening with “Music Nation” at Hot Water Wherehouse. Most of the music was chosen by audience vote. The result was a good and consistently intriguing program. more
Jun 9, 2015
Salerno-Sonnenberg’s Triumph with MSO
Violinist Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg returned to town to play with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Friday evening, bringing her one-of-a-kind artistry to the fascinating Concerto No. 1 by Dmitri Shostakovich. more
Apr 7, 2015
Skylight Premieres ‘The Snow Dragon’
The strange and wonderful new opera, The Snow Dragon, with music and libretto by Somtow Sucharitkul, had its premiere at Skylight Music Theatre. more
Mar 17, 2015
Frank Almond Returns to Schwan Hall
It was a little more than a year ago that the violin made by Antonio Stradivari, which Frank Almond plays, was bizarrely stolen in the parking lot of Wisconsin Lutheran College after a Frankly Music concert in Schwan Hall. Last week Frankly... more
Feb 17, 2015
Glamour of Tchaikovsky, Subtleties of Sibelius
With James Feddeck as guest conductor for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, last Friday’s performance highlighted the glamour of Tchaikovsky and the subtleties of Sibelius. more
Feb 3, 2015
Revelations in Schumann, Berg and Strauss
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under guest conductor Asher Fisch performed Schumann, Berg and Strauss with mezzo-soprano soloist Michelle DeYoung. more
Nov 25, 2014
Quicksilver’s Extraordinary Baroque Concert
Early Music Now presented Quicksilver in two terrific concerts last weekend at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. On Friday evening the ensemble performed a program of Italian music of the early Baroque period with sensuality and extraordinarily ... more
Nov 12, 2014
MSO Becomes a Great Orchestra
Two years ago the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra could only seem to play with razor sharpness and unity of purpose when Music Director Edo de Waart was conducting. It had taken de Waart, a master technician, more than three years to move the ... more
Oct 21, 2014
Milwaukee Symphony’s Restrained ‘German Requiem’
Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem) by Johannes Brahms has been one of those touchstone pieces at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Edo de Waart conducted it in 2010, applying his approach of clarity and careful balance. The piece was a fa... more
Oct 15, 2014
Movie Music at the MSO
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra was the place to be in town on Saturday night, with the great film composer John Williams as guest. The concert sold out in four hours upon announcement. It undoubtedly felt like a rare event to everyone there, ... more
Oct 8, 2014
Prometheus Trio Opens With Pierné and Beethoven
Prometheus Trio opened a new season last week in the recital hall at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, one of the city’s performing spaces we perhaps take for granted. This intimate, lovely room is nearly ideal for small ensembles (except fo... more
Oct 1, 2014
Cinderella at the Skylight
“Dying is easy. Comedy is hard.” That often-quoted quip applies as much to opera as to theater, and nothing is harder in operatic comedy than Gioachino Rossini. Not only are there vocal challenges in the bel canto style, but the often re... more
Sep 23, 2014
At Home with Present Music?
Present Music presents a smorgasbord of composers and styles, with some degree of hit and miss as part of the nature of performing new music. The season finale, performed Friday evening at the Cabot Theatre (normally home to Skylight) was d... more
Jun 25, 2014
MSO’s Season Finale
Guest conductor Gilbert Varga returned to conduct the final classical concert of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra season last weekend. The highlight was Karen Gomyo’s account of Tchaikovsky’s Concerto for Violin, with every note and nuance ... more
Jun 10, 2014
MSO cellist shines in Schumann concerto
A member of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra I have wanted to hear more from as a soloist is principal cellist Susan Babini. After her first featured solo in the orchestra a few seasons ago, I paraphrased the famous line from Jerry Maguire:... more
Jun 4, 2014
Frankly Music Opens Season with Captivating Concert
Frankly Music began a new season last week at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with a concert of music by the Belgian-French composer César Franck. more
Oct 3, 2017
Present Music: Whimsical, Bluesy and Mathematical
Present Music explored yet another venue Friday evening with its concert in the student union of Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design. more
Oct 3, 2017
Classical Jazz at the Symphony
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed works of Darius Milhaud, George Gershwin and Sergei Rachmaninoff at the orchestra’s most recent concert. more
Sep 26, 2017
High Standards at Milwaukee Symphony's Season Opener
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra opened its new season this weekend under guest conductor Cristian Măcelaru, while the search for a new music director continues after Edo de Waart’s departure. more
Sep 19, 2017
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Reaches Thousands of Kids with Music
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, perhaps the most successful orchestra of its kind in the U.S., serves 1,000 elementary through high school students from 215 schools, 60 communities and 14 counties in southeastern Wisconsin and northern ... more
Aug 15, 2017
A Captivated Contrast at Milwaukee Symphony’s Final Concert for the Season
The final Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra classical subscription concert of the season captivated with an engaging program of contrasting pieces; MSO Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur made a strong debut in his first subscription concert appeara... more
Jun 20, 2017
Challenging Guest Artists Featured at Present Music Season Finale
Present Music returned to the Wherehouse for its season closer Friday evening with two performances, one at 6 p.m. (which I attended), the second at 9. The concert was curated by guest music direct,Classical Music and Dance more
Jun 6, 2017
Edo de Waart Ends on a High Note
Review of Edo de Waart’s final concert as music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. more
May 30, 2017
Skylight Music Theatre's Sharp Take on 'Sweeney Todd'
Few musicals in the repertory have gained the respect among theater and music lovers as has Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd. Fans of this landmark masterpiece―as well as anyone who wants an accomplished evening of theater―should make it to ... more
May 23, 2017
Edo de Waart's Effortless Command
The MSO had a successful concert with works of Mozart, Beethoven and Elgar. Dutch pianist Ronald Brautigam was the guest soloist. more
May 16, 2017
Present Music’s Sonic Museum Tour a Success
No Present Music exploration of an unconventional venue has been more artistically successful than the event they held throughout various exhibits at the Milwaukee Public Museum last Saturday evening. more
May 2, 2017
Skylight's Wonderfully Expressive, Musical 'Beast'
Local opera lovers need to make it to the richly charming Skylight Music Theatre production of what is titled Beauty and the Beast, an adaptation of the André Grétry 1771 opera Zémire et Azor. Ever,Theater more
Mar 21, 2017
Stas Venglevski’s Brilliant Recital
On Sunday afternoon at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, I was able to hear a recital by the brilliant local bayan player Stas Venglevski and Tatyana Krasnobaeva, a Belarussian cimbalom player making her American debut. more
Mar 7, 2017
Uneven Night at the Milwaukee Symphony
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert last Friday evening was a mixed bag, with good and not-so-good elements. more
Mar 7, 2017
De Waart Conducts a Transformed MSO in 'The Planets'
MSO Music Director Edo De Waart conducted a transformed orchestra; they expertly performed Gustav Holst’s The Planets, Claude Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and Rudolf Escher’s Musique pour l’esprit en deuil (Music for the Sp... more
Feb 28, 2017
Present Music Dazzles at Pitch Project Concert
Present Music’s most recent concert was at Pitch Project on South Fifth Street. Bucking expectations, Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim programmed music by dead guys—excepting only three pieces. more
Feb 21, 2017
Frank Almond's Talents in Full Display for 'Winds and Strings'
It was a night of varied and rich chamber music at Frankly Music’s “Winds and Strings” concert last week at Schwan Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Later in the week, on Friday evening, Asher Fisch led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra i... more
Jan 31, 2017
Paganini Also Played Guitar
Frankly Music continued its season last week with a concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, wherein violinist Frank Almond was joined by one of the area’s most notable musicians, guitarist René Izquierdo. more
Nov 29, 2016