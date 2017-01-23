RSS

Rick Walters

Two mighty works from the mid-20th century showed the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in top form on Saturday evening. more

Jan 23, 2017 10:41 AM Classical Music

On Saturday, the Rose Ensemble performed to a full house audience in Saint Joseph Center Chapel. With its very high arched ceiling, its acoustics are ideal for choral music. more

Dec 12, 2016 2:44 PM Classical Music

In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more

Oct 4, 2016 4:07 PM Classical Music

Despite flutist Sonora Slocum’s excellent solo work in Carl Nielsen’s Concerto for Flute and Orchestra, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s performances of Scandinavian Classical pieces was competent but undistinguished. more

Feb 23, 2016 2:33 PM A&E

Tosca, once notoriously called “that shabby little shocker” by an author/critic, is an opera about passion and murder. I wish there had been more passion in the performance I saw at Skylight Music Theatre on Sunday afternoon. Too often t... more

Sep 29, 2015 8:03 PM Classical Music

Present Music ended the season last Friday evening with “Music Nation” at Hot Water Wherehouse. Most of the music was chosen by audience vote. The result was a good and consistently intriguing program. more

Jun 9, 2015 8:27 PM Classical Music

Violinist Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg returned to town to play with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Friday evening, bringing her one-of-a-kind artistry to the fascinating Concerto No. 1 by Dmitri Shostakovich. more

Apr 7, 2015 8:14 PM Classical Music

Photo by Kevin Pauly

The strange and wonderful new opera, The Snow Dragon, with music and libretto by Somtow Sucharitkul, had its premiere at Skylight Music Theatre. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:05 PM Classical Music

Photo by Nigel Parry/CPI

It was a little more than a year ago that the violin made by Antonio Stradivari, which Frank Almond plays, was bizarrely stolen in the parking lot of Wisconsin Lutheran College after a Frankly Music concert in Schwan Hall. Last week Frankly... more

Feb 17, 2015 8:43 PM Classical Music

Photo by Benjamin Ealovega

With James Feddeck as guest conductor for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, last Friday’s performance highlighted the glamour of Tchaikovsky and the subtleties of Sibelius. more

Feb 3, 2015 9:07 PM Classical Music

Photo by Chris Gonz

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under guest conductor Asher Fisch performed Schumann, Berg and Strauss with mezzo-soprano soloist Michelle DeYoung. more

Nov 25, 2014 9:18 PM Classical Music

Early Music Now presented Quicksilver in two terrific concerts last weekend at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. On Friday evening the ensemble performed a program of Italian music of the early Baroque period with sensuality and extraordinarily ... more

Nov 12, 2014 12:28 AM Classical Music

Two years ago the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra could only seem to play with razor sharpness and unity of purpose when Music Director Edo de Waart was conducting. It had taken de Waart, a master technician, more than three years to move the ... more

Oct 21, 2014 9:54 PM Classical Music 1 Comments

Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem) by Johannes Brahms has been one of those touchstone pieces at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Edo de Waart conducted it in 2010, applying his approach of clarity and careful balance. The piece was a fa... more

Oct 15, 2014 3:04 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra was the place to be in town on Saturday night, with the great film composer John Williams as guest. The concert sold out in four hours upon announcement. It undoubtedly felt like a rare event to everyone there, ... more

Oct 8, 2014 12:20 AM Classical Music

Prometheus Trio opened a new season last week in the recital hall at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, one of the city’s performing spaces we perhaps take for granted. This intimate, lovely room is nearly ideal for small ensembles (except fo... more

Oct 1, 2014 2:16 AM Classical Music

“Dying is easy. Comedy is hard.” That often-quoted quip applies as much to opera as to theater, and nothing is harder in operatic comedy than Gioachino Rossini. Not only are there vocal challenges in the bel canto style, but the often re... more

Sep 23, 2014 12:58 AM Classical Music

Present Music presents a smorgasbord of composers and styles, with some degree of hit and miss as part of the nature of performing new music. The season finale, performed Friday evening at the Cabot Theatre (normally home to Skylight) was d... more

Jun 25, 2014 1:13 AM Classical Music

Photo by Gabrielle Revere

Guest conductor Gilbert Varga returned to conduct the final classical concert of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra season last weekend. The highlight was Karen Gomyo’s account of Tchaikovsky’s Concerto for Violin, with every note and nuance ... more

Jun 10, 2014 10:01 PM Classical Music

A member of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra I have wanted to hear more from as a soloist is principal cellist Susan Babini. After her first featured solo in the orchestra a few seasons ago, I paraphrased the famous line from Jerry Maguire:... more

Jun 4, 2014 1:00 AM Classical Music

