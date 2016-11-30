RSS

Rickie Weeks

A few weeks ago, the Brewers announced their 2017give-away schedule. Even in the midst of a rebuild, the Brewerscontinue to be among the top teams in baseball in terms of their ballparkfreebies, both in their creativity and gen.. more

Nov 30, 2016 4:20 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Rickie Weeks' low-key return to Miller Park placed him in the company of many prominent former Brewers who have returned in different uniforms. more

Aug 1, 2016 9:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Is Wily Peralta one of the top 5 all-time most frustrating Brewers? No, he's not even close. more

Apr 25, 2016 9:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle 2 Comments

They sayeyes are the window into the soul, but for my money, music tells you way more. Atthe start of each Brewers season I scour the team’s entrance music searchingfor clues into what each pick says about the players’ tastes, mindsets andpros.. more

Apr 1, 2014 6:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

Jan 17, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

The Milwaukee Brewers debuted their 2013 entrance music this weekend, and as is often the case, some of the most inspired picks belong to some of the team's least distinguished players. Snoozy backup outfielder Logan Schafer hopes to change his re.. more

Apr 2, 2013 6:15 PM On Music

Talk about the glass being half-empty or half-full; this season the Brewers' glass almost drained completely, then came close to overflowing. In the first two months, a spate of key injuries helped drop them under .500... more

Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

The great Gene Pitney sang it best in the '60s: “It hurts to be in love.” Especially, as any sports fan knows, when the object of devotion is a team that's struggling. The Brewers, though battered and bruised... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

This Saturday thoroughbred racing might celebrate the 12th winner of the Triple Crown, and the first in 34 years. But even if I'll Have Another runs to glory in the Belmont Stakes, it will have little effect on the decades-long decline of t... more

Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

With Frank in New York visiting family, only one of the Observers had a firsthand look at another rough week for the Brewers. But some familiar sights appeared along the road back East... more

May 22, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Everything seemed to come in threes for the Brewers on the trip that ended Sunday night, and most of it was bad. In three stops—St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco—there were three wins, three missed chances to take the rubber game and... more

May 10, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Last year the Brewers got halfway to the ultimate baseball goal, winning a division championship and a playoff series for the first time in 29 years before falling to St. Louis in the National League Championship Series. This year there are... more

Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Even during a winter that's been far from bitter, the words sound so sweet: “Pitchers and catchers report...” When the Brewers start gathering in Arizona this weekend, they'll have plenty of reasons to be confident: the experience.. more

Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Sports, as a general rule, discourage individuality. Each dresses players in matching uniforms and expects them to abide by a standard set of rules of etiquette. Baseball, however, is unique in that it provides a window into a player's personalit.. more

Jul 27, 2011 4:00 PM On Music

Set in a brothel in Ireland in the mid-20th-century, Brendan Behan’s The Hostage is an interesting choice for holiday counterprogramming. The ample ensemble at Carte Blanche Studios delivers a ragtag group of Irish nationalists desperately ... more

Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Illinois’ Backyard Tire Fire sang “I want to be Tom Petty, I want to be a star,” as the opening salvo to their latest record, Vagabonds and Hooligans , but judging from their agreeably modest rock ’n’ roll of that recor more

Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Shakespeare’s pairing of the reluctant Benedick and Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing is one of the classiest romances in stage history. The romantic comedy makes an appearance on an intimate local stage this week as Carte Blanche Studios ... more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

But was the new legislation passed this year—inresponse to the hysteria surrounding Shepherd ,News Features more

Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

You don't specifically say whether you're looking for a partner who will have a sexual encounter with both of you at the same time, aka a threesome, but for the sake of this column, I'll assume that's what you're interested in. There,SEXP... more

Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress 3 Comments

Haling from Sao Paolo, and sounding like a self-aware, electro-chic version of Avril Lavig Donkey ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

