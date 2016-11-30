Rickie Weeks
The 2017 Brewers All-Time Bobblehead Lineup
A few weeks ago, the Brewers announced their 2017give-away schedule. Even in the midst of a rebuild, the Brewerscontinue to be among the top teams in baseball in terms of their ballparkfreebies, both in their creativity and gen.. more
Nov 30, 2016 4:20 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Sometimes They Come Back
Rickie Weeks' low-key return to Miller Park placed him in the company of many prominent former Brewers who have returned in different uniforms. more
Aug 1, 2016 9:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Five Recent Brewers Players More Frustrating to Watch Than Wily Peralta
Is Wily Peralta one of the top 5 all-time most frustrating Brewers? No, he's not even close. more
Apr 25, 2016 9:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle 2 Comments
What Does the Brewers' 2014 Walk-Up Music Tell Us About The Team?
They sayeyes are the window into the soul, but for my money, music tells you way more. Atthe start of each Brewers season I scour the team’s entrance music searchingfor clues into what each pick says about the players’ tastes, mindsets andpros.. more
Apr 1, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Ryan Braun Will Be at the Brewers' Free On Deck Event
Jan 17, 2014 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Mark Morrison and Marky Mark: Here's The Brewers' 2013 At-Bat Music
The Milwaukee Brewers debuted their 2013 entrance music this weekend, and as is often the case, some of the most inspired picks belong to some of the team's least distinguished players. Snoozy backup outfielder Logan Schafer hopes to change his re.. more
Apr 2, 2013 6:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Goal 1: Less Bull From the Pen
Talk about the glass being half-empty or half-full; this season the Brewers' glass almost drained completely, then came close to overflowing. In the first two months, a spate of key injuries helped drop them under .500... more
Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Rough Road From Start to Fermisht
The great Gene Pitney sang it best in the '60s: “It hurts to be in love.” Especially, as any sports fan knows, when the object of devotion is a team that's struggling. The Brewers, though battered and bruised... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
One Winner Won't Change Racing's Luck
This Saturday thoroughbred racing might celebrate the 12th winner of the Triple Crown, and the first in 34 years. But even if I'll Have Another runs to glory in the Belmont Stakes, it will have little effect on the decades-long decline of t... more
Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Some Things Seem Erie-ly Familiar
With Frank in New York visiting family, only one of the Observers had a firsthand look at another rough week for the Brewers. But some familiar sights appeared along the road back East... more
May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Ouch! This Wasn't in the Plan
Everything seemed to come in threes for the Brewers on the trip that ended Sunday night, and most of it was bad. In three stops—St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco—there were three wins, three missed chances to take the rubber game and... more
May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Brewers 2012: Touch 'Em All?
Last year the Brewers got halfway to the ultimate baseball goal, winning a division championship and a playoff series for the first time in 29 years before falling to St. Louis in the National League Championship Series. This year there are... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
No Reason to Suspend 2012 Hopes
Even during a winter that's been far from bitter, the words sound so sweet: “Pitchers and catchers report...” When the Brewers start gathering in Arizona this weekend, they'll have plenty of reasons to be confident: the experience.. more
Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
The Definitive Rickie Weeks Playlist
Sports, as a general rule, discourage individuality. Each dresses players in matching uniforms and expects them to abide by a standard set of rules of etiquette. Baseball, however, is unique in that it provides a window into a player's personalit.. more
Jul 27, 2011 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Carte Blanche’s Captivating ‘Hostage’
Set in a brothel in Ireland in the mid-20th-century, Brendan Behan’s The Hostage is an interesting choice for holiday counterprogramming. The ample ensemble at Carte Blanche Studios delivers a ragtag group of Irish nationalists desperately ... more
Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Backyard Tire Fire w/ Crooked Barn Duo
Illinois’ Backyard Tire Fire sang “I want to be Tom Petty, I want to be a star,” as the opening salvo to their latest record, Vagabonds and Hooligans , but judging from their agreeably modest rock ’n’ roll of that recor more
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Shakespeare in Milwaukee With ‘Macbeth,’ ‘Much Ado About Nothing’
Shakespeare’s pairing of the reluctant Benedick and Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing is one of the classiest romances in stage history. The romantic comedy makes an appearance on an intimate local stage this week as Carte Blanche Studios ... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Day Care Crackdown: An Overreaction?
But was the new legislation passed this year—inresponse to the hysteria surrounding Shepherd ,News Features more
Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Three Is the Magic Number
You don't specifically say whether you're looking for a partner who will have a sexual encounter with both of you at the same time, aka a threesome, but for the sake of this column, I'll assume that's what you're interested in. There,SEXP... more
Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 3 Comments
CSS
Haling from Sao Paolo, and sounding like a self-aware, electro-chic version of Avril Lavig Donkey ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee