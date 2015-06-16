Rico Love
K Camp Talks Milwaukee Roots, XXL Freshman Class Placement
It’sa hopeful time for Milwaukee rap. While a slew of young independent localartists are beginning to stir interest from outside the city, two prominent Milwaukeealums are making significant waves on the radio. One is Rico Love, the veteran son.. more
Jun 16, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Future w/ Rico Love @ The Rave
It almost didn’t matter how Future was rapping, nor what he was rapping about, at The Rave Friday. A tall, commanding presence with a shock of dyed cornrows bunched like a blonde volcano exploding,Concert Reviews more
May 26, 2014 11:06 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Watch Rico Love Perform With a Lot of Milwaukee Talent on "Arsenio"
For years Grammy-winning Milwaukee native Rico Love was a mostly behind the scenes player in the urban music scene, writing and producing big hits for stars like Usher, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Chris Brown in between recording his own projects. .. more
Feb 17, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
