RSS

Riddick

 Relying on the power of darkshadows and darker suggestions, the 2000 film Pitch Black was one of the scariest science fictions in memory.It also introduced our planet to Vin Diesel, who emanated palpable menace asthe brooding, .. more

Sep 6, 2013 2:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

Vin Diesel believed in this threequel when major studios did not, prompting the star to mortgage his home for movie-making funds. He returns to the Pitch Black role that propelled him to fame—a shiny-eyeballed character able to see in the d... more

Sep 4, 2013 12:35 AM Film Clips

SOCIAL UPDATES