Time to register for the UPAF Ride for the Arts at earlybird pricing is running out. Prices for the ride will increase on May 1, andeveryone who registers will be entered to win a pair of tickets from SouthwestAirlines.“The UPAF Ride for.. more

Apr 27, 2017 9:45 PM Around MKE

Artistic Sense: Bucketworks, “the world's first health club for the brain,” celebrated its 10th anniversary with nonstop creative goings-on in its amazing 27,000-square-foot space on South Fifth. While showing off the historic multiple-bu more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

Playing a makeshift stage on Kinnickinnic Avenue during the Bay View Bash several years ago, an expanded lineup of Testa Rosa had listeners wondering how a band could sound so good live.With the recent release of their second album, II, it ... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

The nation’s largest one-day cycling event, the Miller Lite Ride for the Arts, celebrates its 28th year today as cyclists ride around downtown Milwaukee and Lake Michigan to raise money for the Unit,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

